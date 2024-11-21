Entertainment Colin from Portsmouth satire The Exploding Heads

Colin from Portsmouth has an opinion on the farmers’ protests, and it’s as hilariously irate as you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 21st, 2024

If you can tell anything about a cause by who is cheering it on, it’s not a great look for the farmers protesting about the changes to inheritance tax, with Nigel Farage, Jeremy Clarkson, Kemi Badenoch and Katie Hopkins in their corner – all studiously avoiding mentioning Brexit.

They now also have Colin from Portsmouth coming out to bat for them. Make of that what you will.

“Without that loophole, we wouldn’t hae had three entertaining series of agricultural television on Amazon Prime. Does Kier Starmer not care for the creative industries anymore?”

“Clarkson can put his money into a trust, I think, instead. That’s what he said yesterday, anyway.”

“Oh, so we all have to watch ‘Clarkson’s Trustfund’ on Netflix, now, do we?”

Once more, the Exploding Heads have expertly mocked real life via the medium of the legend that is Colin. The comments acknowledged their triumph.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Nice dig at the guy the Farage Race Riots of 2024 were named after.

— Arthur Fischer (@arjafi.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM

7.

Brilliant observation as normal, how Colin can get so irate from the first second amazes me!

— The Prof. Ever curious. (@midghamsteve.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 4:40 PM

8.

Finally, someone makes sense of the farm inheritance tax debate

[image or embed]

— Ben Jameson (@inclusiongp.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 1:47 PM

9.

10.

Colin is in fine form again

[image or embed]

— johnfromsoho (@johnfromsoho.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 12:04 PM

John Chapman had news.

And it’s true. You can now find the Exploding Heads on Bluesky.

You can also, should you feel inclined, buy a themed Christmas jumper from them …

Get your jumper here – www.podcastmerch.co.uk/exploding-ch…

[image or embed]

— The Exploding Heads (@explodingheads.bsky.social) November 19, 2024 at 4:18 PM

…or give them a tip, here –

Love to the family.

READ MORE

Colin from Portsmouth has leapt to the furious defence of Elon Musk as only he can – and it’s savagely funny

Source The Exploding Heads Image Screengrab