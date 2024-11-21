Colin from Portsmouth has an opinion on the farmers’ protests, and it’s as hilariously irate as you’d expect

Entertainment Colin from Portsmouth satire The Exploding Heads

If you can tell anything about a cause by who is cheering it on, it’s not a great look for the farmers protesting about the changes to inheritance tax, with Nigel Farage, Jeremy Clarkson, Kemi Badenoch and Katie Hopkins in their corner – all studiously avoiding mentioning Brexit.

They now also have Colin from Portsmouth coming out to bat for them. Make of that what you will.

☎️ "Without that inheritance tax loophole, we wouldn't have had 3 entertaining series of agricultural TV on Amazon Prime!" "What does Keir Starmer want us to watch instead? BLOODY COUNTRYFILE?" Colin from Portsmouth on Jeremy Clarkson and the farmers' protests. pic.twitter.com/2T5QLRxvSf — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) November 20, 2024

“Without that loophole, we wouldn’t hae had three entertaining series of agricultural television on Amazon Prime. Does Kier Starmer not care for the creative industries anymore?” “Clarkson can put his money into a trust, I think, instead. That’s what he said yesterday, anyway.” “Oh, so we all have to watch ‘Clarkson’s Trustfund’ on Netflix, now, do we?”

Once more, the Exploding Heads have expertly mocked real life via the medium of the legend that is Colin. The comments acknowledged their triumph.

1.

Colin from Portsmouth is on fire with some wise words from Lord Sir Hoover Dyson! https://t.co/7CsRemGgxX — John Rees FCCT (@PSHEsolutions) November 20, 2024

2.

Colin speaks for us all… https://t.co/Hatz4QZKoy — John Cocker (@joecocker15) November 20, 2024

3.

Absolutely nails it https://t.co/wYnmtPIJsB — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 20, 2024

4.

Accurate as per… — Jori~Sun. (@Joricornish) November 20, 2024

5.

Imagining Colin in wellies and a Barbour jacket. — Harry Palmer (@Harry_Palmer1) November 20, 2024

6.

Nice dig at the guy the Farage Race Riots of 2024 were named after. — Arthur Fischer (@arjafi.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM

7.

Brilliant observation as normal, how Colin can get so irate from the first second amazes me! — The Prof. Ever curious. (@midghamsteve.bsky.social) November 20, 2024 at 4:40 PM

8.

9.

10.

John Chapman had news.

I watched it on BlueSky, that will teach Mr Musk the dodgem maker — John Chapman (@chappers0106) November 20, 2024

And it’s true. You can now find the Exploding Heads on Bluesky.

You can also, should you feel inclined, buy a themed Christmas jumper from them …

…or give them a tip, here –

If you enjoy our work please help us make more by buying us a coffee. Thanks and love to the family – https://t.co/VlLjE0B8dH — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) November 20, 2024

Love to the family.

