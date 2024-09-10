Entertainment satire The Exploding Heads

Colin from Portsmouth has leapt to the furious defence of Elon Musk as only he can – and it’s savagely funny

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 10th, 2024

Colin from Portsmouth, the perma-furious comedy creation of Anthony Richardson and Mark Davison – the Exploding Heads – is the living embodiment of the Daily Mail comments section and Nick Ferrari‘s call log …a potent combination.

There’s not much that he doesn’t have an opinion on, and most of it is a danger to his blood pressure.

We’re all keeping an eye on his predictions for a Labour government.

Happily for his fans, he seems to have recovered from the general election sufficiently to turn his attention to the plight of billionaires – or one of them, at least.

“That man bought a website to be popular, to spite his child – and to make a joke about a sink. Forty-four billion well spent …or nine billion in today’s money.”

The sketch has been viewed almost 150,000 times in around 16 hours, at the time of writing, with most people hailing it as a triumph.

Of course, the cult of Musk has many mouthpieces, but even the haters can’t help calling Colin’s rant hilarious …

@Conordyer How is this considered comedy? Watching leftists go after elon is hilarious...... The Exploding Heads @Exploding_Heads You just said it's hilarious. So is it comedy or not comedy?

If you’d like to see Colin out in the wild – and let’s face it, he’s usually wild about something – you can buy tickets for the tour here.

