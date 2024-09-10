Colin from Portsmouth has leapt to the furious defence of Elon Musk as only he can – and it’s savagely funny

Entertainment satire The Exploding Heads

Colin from Portsmouth, the perma-furious comedy creation of Anthony Richardson and Mark Davison – the Exploding Heads – is the living embodiment of the Daily Mail comments section and Nick Ferrari‘s call log …a potent combination.

There’s not much that he doesn’t have an opinion on, and most of it is a danger to his blood pressure.

We’re all keeping an eye on his predictions for a Labour government.

Colin from Portsmouth lists every policy Labour will enact if they win a supermajority, and it's utterly chilling. pic.twitter.com/dyVE6msgJh — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) June 18, 2024

Happily for his fans, he seems to have recovered from the general election sufficiently to turn his attention to the plight of billionaires – or one of them, at least.

"I am DISGUSTED with how they're treating Elon Musk! Like he's a total moron, an actual imbecile. Just because of what? His words and his actions!" "Just because he soils himself daily in public we should hate him!? Have some respect!" Colin from Portsmouth defends Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/3VFuJTyNJD — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) September 9, 2024

“That man bought a website to be popular, to spite his child – and to make a joke about a sink. Forty-four billion well spent …or nine billion in today’s money.”

The sketch has been viewed almost 150,000 times in around 16 hours, at the time of writing, with most people hailing it as a triumph.

1.

This is perfect as always!! https://t.co/cvlNdwyOCP — MarC with a C (@mcbadcalf) September 9, 2024

2.

Good to see Colin acting in the defence of a minority group – billionaires… — Rimal (@_Rimal) September 9, 2024

3.

Elon Musk owned by Colin https://t.co/c3dZTREClJ — Grumpy Gay ️‍️‍⚧️ (@jockthumper) September 9, 2024

4.

Colin once again gets to the nub of the issue… https://t.co/tkUkDJFw4A — Baritonedeaf (@Baritonedeaf2) September 9, 2024

5.

"Yes I would" the ending just makes this so beautiful. Love to the family guys, love to the family! https://t.co/xXVafXF0qx — Dan Harvey (@daniel_harvey) September 9, 2024

6.

Well said Colin . . . love to the family 🙂 pic.twitter.com/BcUd9oTpR5 — Spenny_Snoop_Dogg (@SpennySnoopDog) September 9, 2024

7.

8.

Under no circumstances is Colin allowed to go to Mars Eastleigh yeah, but not Mars — Rich (@Pibasedlifeform) September 9, 2024

9.

They never fail to make me laugh out loud… https://t.co/zd9GB7nVpt — Richard L Pastore ️‍ (@RichardLPastore) September 9, 2024

10.

Your time on twitter has been immense. Good luck on the new satirical platforms when the free peach absolutist sees this. — Peter Swann (@El_Vim_Fuego) September 9, 2024

Of course, the cult of Musk has many mouthpieces, but even the haters can’t help calling Colin’s rant hilarious …

If you’d like to see Colin out in the wild – and let’s face it, he’s usually wild about something – you can buy tickets for the tour here.

READ MORE

Colin from Portsmouth has some really strong opinions on the general election – and he’s not afraid to share them

Source The Exploding Heads Image Screengrab