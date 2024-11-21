Celebrity Jeremy Clarkson John prescott Top Gear

John Prescott taking on Jeremy Clarkson and basically the whole Top Gear studio audience is a brilliant watch

John Plunkett. Updated November 21st, 2024

Tributes have been paid today to John Prescott, deputy prime minister for 10 years under Tony Blair’s New Labour government, who has died aged 86.

Prescott was the keeper of traditional Labour values under Blair’s modernising leadership and we’ve rounded up a whole bunch of our favourite tributes here.

There have been no shortage of clips going viral on Twitter today – not all that punch, just most of them – and here is another that definitely deserves another look.

It’s Prescott appearing on Top Gear’s ‘Star in a Reasonably Priced Car’ when Jeremy Clarkson took him to task over the M4 bus lane introduced under his watch.

And Prescott magnificently took on Clarkson and basically the whole of the Top Gear studio audience and it’s a brilliant watch.

Here is just one moment …

… but it really does pay to watch the whole thing, 10 minutes or so very well spent.

Bravo, JP!

And’s just a bit of the love and admiration people had for the late, great Lord Prescott.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

