People have been nominating the ‘coolest death’ in films or TV, and this Pirates of the Caribbean cinematic spectacle has to be a contender

If you enjoy film trivia and chat, you should definitely be following cinesthetic, which often poses questions that prompt a raft of great responses.

This was one of those questions.

What do you think is the coolest death in a tv show/movie? — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) November 18, 2024

A bit ghoulish, sure – but it’s only fiction. Here are a few suggestions.

Modern cinema has yet to top it: https://t.co/pqInTUDq8h pic.twitter.com/cBGHYuh7fR — Alejandro Villarreal (@alamofilmguy) November 18, 2024

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s death by the hand of Darth Vader . . . with Luke watching. pic.twitter.com/uVhydG5JZO — Nostalgia . . . (@Nostalgia150360) November 18, 2024

All iconic. One, however, got a lot of traction. It’s a surreal scene from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, with a powerful performance from the wonderful Tom Hollander.

See what you think.

The reviews were excellent.

1.

This was an awesome scene. — Quint (@NycQuint) November 18, 2024

2.

I couldn’t agree more. So majestic. — Joshua (@pukkamedia) November 19, 2024

3.

This was a breathtaking moment in modern cinema. — Archaer (@arch_aer) November 19, 2024

4.

And that's where the series should have ended… — Jackson Crapuchettes (@JacksonWCrapuch) November 18, 2024

5.

"It's just…good business" Typical fucking oligarch! — estee tabernac (@esteetabernac) November 18, 2024

6.

I love this grand operatic death scene. The realization that he's been outplayed is so debilitating that Beckett can't even abandon ship. Its destruction doubles as a projection of his mental state, his order falling apart. Proof that AWE is an arthouse blockbuster. https://t.co/D0HE1hHWMI — Mikhail Sk of TextualVariations (@mls532) November 19, 2024

7.

I really liked the first and the second movie, but this… This scene is a masterpiece. https://t.co/6vxlTyiAfE — rodrigo.aramayo.p (@rodrigoaramayop) November 19, 2024

8.

Unmatched. Went so unbelievably hard for no reason. https://t.co/NZgwl50JMR — SabataZX (@SabataZx) November 19, 2024

9.

This was a glorious moment https://t.co/jefSR2suD1 — Mr Morale's Big Stepper (@Primus_unbound) November 19, 2024

10.

What a way to go out https://t.co/A2ClqTw9J4 — Ɩơɖɛཞıƈơ ɠɛɱ™ (@Loderico_Gem) November 19, 2024

11.

The way he says “fire” like he’s waited his whole life to say that. — Aurora ‍☠️ (@lilmissaurora1) November 19, 2024

There’s always one.

Absolutely awful, he would've been torn to shreds and never would've been able to slowly walk down the steps, and the wood just floating around as apposed to the missles they would've become. pic.twitter.com/xMWqNusXML — ERIK JOHNSON (@ERIKw_aK) November 19, 2024

