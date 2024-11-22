‘What’s a reassuring fact that not many people know?’ – 21 comforting realities to make you feel better about life

Life r/AskReddit

The world is an increasingly scary place, what with wars, super clever AI and the prospect of another four years of Donald Trump, but the good news is that it’s not all bad. In fact there are plenty of things to feel comforted by. Over on Reddit, user Southern-Penalty asked the following question:

‘What’s a reassuring fact that not many people know?’

And received lots of answers that will bolster your morale and generally make you feel better.

1.

‘You never feel like a grown up. You mostly just fake it and assume everyone else are actual adults. My data is only valid from ages 0-46 years of age.’

–Stonksetshares

2.

‘Your brain is constantly rewiring itself, so even if you’re stuck in a bad habit or mindset, you can always change it with enough effort, no matter how old you are.’

–Hotwife_Kelly

3.

‘Heart attacks seldom come out of the blue and strike without prior notice. There are almost always tellable signs in advance, listen to your body and get checked out in doubt.’

–burpadurp

4.

‘You are a mosaic of everything and everyone you’ve ever loved.’

–Able-Hamster3457

5.

‘The only ‘normal’ people are the ones you don’t know very well. Everyone is weird in their own unique way.’

–lostinkyoto

6.

‘A cat’s purr released oxytocin and has a naturally calming effect.’

–Didntlikedefaultname

7.

‘Crime rates have continuously gone down year after year after year, objectively the world is a safer place than it was (for crime anyways) years ago the news just talks about it more now.’

–Physical-Heron-3459

8.

‘Sunflowers angle themselves to always face the sun. But if the sun is covered up or if it’s nighttime, the flowers will face each other instead.’

–TaeKwonDitto

9.

‘Regarding Microplastics: this is not the first time this has happened.

The reason we have coal deep below the ground today is because for millions of years nothing existed to decompose trees. They just built up and up and up in ever deeper layers. Eventually something evolved to fill that niche, and today we have termites and fungus and wood eating bacteria, dozens of ways trees can be broken down by the natural world.

The same will happen with plastics. It will go away, in time. ‘

–Nyther53

10.

‘Actions have consequences, which seems usually to refer to negative things when people say it, but if actions have consequences, then positive actions can have positive consequences. This was a big realisation for me to find hope and motivation in the depths of depression.’

–pickins_mighty_slim