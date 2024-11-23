“What can you say in a job interview that you can also say in bed?” – 22 suggestions that we’re reporting to HR

Life sex work

Job interviews and sex. Two activities that might not seem to have a lot in common, but are more alike than you think.

After all, both require an intense focus on performance, with a lot riding on the outcome (tee hee hee).

It’s in the same dirty-minded spirit that you should approach this question posed in Ask Reddit:

“What can you say in a job interview that you can also say in bed?”

Some of the suggestions are guaranteed to make you chuckle.

1.

“Do you have any other openings I can fill?”

– DJH555

2.

“I’m sorry for wasting your time”

– iamnotJimmySaville

3.

“I’m eager to learn and happy to take direction.”

– danilova-katjaoi764

4.

“Thanks for your time. Should I send the next one in?”

– Rare_Meringue6301

5.

“I think id be a good fit for that position.”

– Bakakami212

6.

“Started at the bottom and worked my way up…”

– Straight_Level_4662

7.

“I’m only doing this for the money.”

– xxxDKRIxxx

8.

“I’m a hard worker, a fast learner, and if you give me a chance, I’ll show you what an asset I can be to the team.”

– ResponsibleRatio5675

9.

“Your references said that you always come early.”

– Zegmadose

10.

“I know how to take directions… but i’m also great at leading!”

– ShimmeringSunset32