“What can you say in a job interview that you can also say in bed?” – 22 suggestions that we’re reporting to HR
Job interviews and sex. Two activities that might not seem to have a lot in common, but are more alike than you think.
After all, both require an intense focus on performance, with a lot riding on the outcome (tee hee hee).
It’s in the same dirty-minded spirit that you should approach this question posed in Ask Reddit:
“What can you say in a job interview that you can also say in bed?”
Some of the suggestions are guaranteed to make you chuckle.
1.
“Do you have any other openings I can fill?”
– DJH555
2.
“I’m sorry for wasting your time”
– iamnotJimmySaville
3.
“I’m eager to learn and happy to take direction.”
– danilova-katjaoi764
4.
“Thanks for your time. Should I send the next one in?”
– Rare_Meringue6301
5.
“I think id be a good fit for that position.”
– Bakakami212
6.
“Started at the bottom and worked my way up…”
– Straight_Level_4662
7.
“I’m only doing this for the money.”
– xxxDKRIxxx
8.
“I’m a hard worker, a fast learner, and if you give me a chance, I’ll show you what an asset I can be to the team.”
– ResponsibleRatio5675
9.
“Your references said that you always come early.”
– Zegmadose
10.
“I know how to take directions… but i’m also great at leading!”
– ShimmeringSunset32