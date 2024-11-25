Ian Hislop forensically skewering Jeremy Clarkson over the farmers’ protests is an important and infuriating 2 minute watch

Entertainment farmers HIGNFY Ian Hislop

That was the week of the farmers’ protests over having to pay half as much inheritance tax as everyone else (we simplify, but not too much) and it was naturally the source of much attention on Friday night’s Have I Got News For You.

We’ve already featured one clip of team captain Ian Hislop on Jeremy Clarkson, but this is longer and even better, a 2 minute masterclass skewing de facto farmers’ leader Jeremy Clarkson and nailing the real issues at stake here.

Ian Hislop, “Farmers didn’t pay inheritance tax at all, and now they’re going to pay half of what everybody else pays.. And the limits they set on them are really pretty high” “So it’s meant to stop wealthy landowners buying lots of land in order to avoid taxes” “People who… pic.twitter.com/r3d1ehvWVR — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 24, 2024

Bravo, Ian Hislop!

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

Ian Hyslop explained it beautifully!! https://t.co/uUrGc34mDq — Julia Adamo (@AdamoJulia) November 24, 2024

“Victoria Derbyshire…..she keeps receipts” — Ninua Ithilme (@ninuaithilme) November 24, 2024

I think everyone should pay tax on equal terms, whether a farmer or royalty. So, I have a great idea. Why not let everyone have the same great IHT deal as the farmers? https://t.co/AiYsCKgxhT — Pumpkin #FBPE #FBPPR  (@Pumpkinz16) November 25, 2024

Careful, he’ll probably be our next Prime Minister. https://t.co/UWDz2Qcq7Q — Anne Jackson (@knotgirl1) November 24, 2024

Not one journalist from our supposedly world class print and TV media has asked the question, “how did farmers manage before agricultural land was exempted from inheritance tax in 1984?” — Ian Pethick (@IanPethick) November 24, 2024

Ian sums it up perfectly https://t.co/JKPfFyp5ea — MR 73 (@MR7315710892) November 24, 2024

It was a great show on Friday. Ruthless truth. — Duke of NoFolk, Parknmart (@martpark) November 24, 2024

Have I Got News for You is still my favourite way of consuming the news. https://t.co/n1aTvmCkfV — Adam Skelton (@WulfenCG) November 24, 2024

Source @implausibleblog