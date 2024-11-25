Entertainment farmers HIGNFY Ian Hislop

Ian Hislop forensically skewering Jeremy Clarkson over the farmers’ protests is an important and infuriating 2 minute watch

John Plunkett. Updated November 25th, 2024

That was the week of the farmers’ protests over having to pay half as much inheritance tax as everyone else (we simplify, but not too much) and it was naturally the source of much attention on Friday night’s Have I Got News For You.

We’ve already featured one clip of team captain Ian Hislop on Jeremy Clarkson, but this is longer and even better, a 2 minute masterclass skewing de facto farmers’ leader Jeremy Clarkson and nailing the real issues at stake here.

Bravo, Ian Hislop!

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

