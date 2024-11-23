Ian Hislop explaining to farmers why Jeremy Clarkson is the very last person to lead them is magnificently done

News farmers HIGNFY Ian Hislop

It was the week of the farmers’ protests when thousands of farmers descended on Westminster to complain about having to pay half as much inheritance tax as everyone else (we simplify, obviously, but not overly so).

We mention it again – again! – because it was naturally a topic on this week’s Have I Got News For You.

And the estimable Ian Hislop had a few words of advice for farmers on why Jeremy Clarkson, who appears to have turned into their de facto leader in all of this, is the very last person they should consider for such a role.

Ian Hislop explaining to farmers on #hignfy why Jeremy Clarkson is the very last person who should champion their cause #FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/OYe18K2qP3 — dave is on bluesky ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) November 22, 2024

And here are just a few of the things people had to say.

Clarkson the inheritance tax dodger pushing up the price of land and Farage the champion of Brexit that destroyed farming — PAD (@68PAD) November 22, 2024

A lot of people are saying that Jeremy Clarkson could be the British Donald Trump. Okay, well why not have Ian Hislop running against him? He’s so much better than Starmer – in every way – and he would unite a helluva lot of us who have nobody to vote for any more! https://t.co/TIEXe8qFsM — Neil Drysdale (@NeilDrysdale) November 23, 2024

Everybody please listen to this !! — Glenys wallwork (@WallworkGlenys) November 22, 2024

@JeremyClarkson continues to get his arse owned after one of the biggest self imploding interviews of the year — CBAVFC64 (@ColinBr51745298) November 22, 2024

Ah yes, this one.

“So it’s not about you, it’s not about your farm and the fact you bought a farm to avoid inheritance tax?”@vicderbyshire speaks to Jeremy Clarkson at the farmers’ protest in Westminster where thousands of farmers are protesting the government’s inheritance tax plans. pic.twitter.com/9KwoiEbImz — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 19, 2024

Not everyone appreciated it.

Aren’t we clever and smug https://t.co/r9NWoXU07L — Mike Graham (@Iromg) November 23, 2024

But that made it only better (enjoy a longer clip here!).

Brand new episode hosted by @reallorraine with @MattChorley and @MaisieAdam tonight at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer! pic.twitter.com/9e4C7POghR — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) November 22, 2024

