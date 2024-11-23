News farmers HIGNFY Ian Hislop

Ian Hislop explaining to farmers why Jeremy Clarkson is the very last person to lead them is magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated November 23rd, 2024

It was the week of the farmers’ protests when thousands of farmers descended on Westminster to complain about having to pay half as much inheritance tax as everyone else (we simplify, obviously, but not overly so).

We mention it again – again! – because it was naturally a topic on this week’s Have I Got News For You.

And the estimable Ian Hislop had a few words of advice for farmers on why Jeremy Clarkson, who appears to have turned into their de facto leader in all of this, is the very last person they should consider for such a role.

And here are just a few of the things people had to say.

Ah yes, this one.

Not everyone appreciated it.

But that made it only better (enjoy a longer clip here!).

Source @haveigotnews H/T @mrdavemacleod