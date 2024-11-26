Jimmy Kimmel imagined the upcoming Trump administration as a sitcom, and it was far too good a fit

US jimmy kimmel

If someone told us that Trump was being paid by Elon Musk to assemble the least-qualified team for his new administration, purely to make Musk look even slightly competent by comparison, we’d say –

“Oooooh, yes. It all makes sense now.”

And we’d get back to building our nuclear bunker.

Sadly, it seems that the new Trump hires aren’t an elaborate prank, but the actual incoming US Government, and it was more than Jimmy Kimmel could ignore.

Obviously Matt Gaetz is out of that particular role now, but who’s to say he won’t turn up as Groom of the Stool, food-taster or something equally humiliating?

TikTok users were in equal parts impressed and depressed.

1.

The fact that they were able to use all actual footage.

chaosinmommyhood

2.

I imagine all of these people sitting down at their desks the first day and saying “ok, now what am I supposed to do?”

Blake

3.

Hilarious!!! (But real!) Good luck America.

James Brie

4.

Omg! It would be even more entertaining if this were not our reality.

KatherineNovak668

5.

It’s funny but it’s also sad cause it’s like real.

Ogre

CALL TO ACTIVISM shared the post on Twitter/X …

Jimmy Kimmel just DESTROYED Donald Trump’s entire administration. pic.twitter.com/wS3qhlyTDe — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 25, 2024

They were on the same page as TikTok.

1.

The actual definition of a shit show! https://t.co/KoQUY75EbE — American Pancake (@AmericanRobb) November 25, 2024

2.

3.

The accuracy.. https://t.co/Qmnmq4MPkw — Atlanta Is Not Your Future (@theenfared) November 25, 2024

4.

Well, at least late-night comedians give us something to laugh about. They know how to turn political tragedy into farce. https://t.co/S02J45HsAk — Wilmer Rojas-Buendía (@WRBUENDIA) November 25, 2024

5.

6.

7.

A-players pick A-players.

B-players pick C-players.

Clowns pick clowns. https://t.co/Fpr3nOL0gp — Jason Febery (@JasonFebery) November 25, 2024

8.

The GOP would scream non-stop if a President nominee selected Cabinet mbrs w/out qualifications & experience & what a huge Nat’l Security risk those would be He’s purposely selecting NON-QUALIFIED’S & the GOP & their families live here too to live w/the dangers & damages https://t.co/jWcPx3pDuD — Baby Grinch (@BGrinchy) November 25, 2024

9.

Laugh now, cry later.

This was hilarious I can't stop watching this one @jimmykimmel you really went for the jugular of @realDonaldTrump and his cabinet genius and very creative https://t.co/1sV0NSmcGL — king taurus death to democracy 2024 (@kylerider520) November 25, 2024

Screengrab