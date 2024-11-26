US jimmy kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel imagined the upcoming Trump administration as a sitcom, and it was far too good a fit

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 26th, 2024

If someone told us that Trump was being paid by Elon Musk to assemble the least-qualified team for his new administration, purely to make Musk look even slightly competent by comparison, we’d say –

“Oooooh, yes. It all makes sense now.”

And we’d get back to building our nuclear bunker.

Sadly, it seems that the new Trump hires aren’t an elaborate prank, but the actual incoming US Government, and it was more than Jimmy Kimmel could ignore.

@jimmykimmellive It’s like #Trump ♬ original sound – Jimmy Kimmel Live

Obviously Matt Gaetz is out of that particular role now, but who’s to say he won’t turn up as Groom of the Stool, food-taster or something equally humiliating?

TikTok users were in equal parts impressed and depressed.

The fact that they were able to use all actual footage.
chaosinmommyhood

I imagine all of these people sitting down at their desks the first day and saying “ok, now what am I supposed to do?”
Blake

Hilarious!!! (But real!) Good luck America.
James Brie

Omg! It would be even more entertaining if this were not our reality.
KatherineNovak668

It’s funny but it’s also sad cause it’s like real.
Ogre

CALL TO ACTIVISM shared the post on Twitter/X …

They were on the same page as TikTok.

Laugh now, cry later.

Source Jimmy Kimmel Live Image Screengrab