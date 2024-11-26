“What do you call this?” 16 funniest responses to a culinary conundrum
Over on Twitter – or X, if you’re a stickler – No Context Brits have put an important question to the nations.
What do you call this? pic.twitter.com/VR42MSUkGk
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 25, 2024
You don’t have to be Jay Rayner to review this food, and we suspect that – in this case – it probably wouldn’t help.
Let’s dive right in.
1.
Jamie Oliver’s worst nightmare. https://t.co/UkERADIIqk
— Iris Shackleton (@irisshackleton) November 25, 2024
2.
A cry for help.
— Mad Overlord Studios (@Mad__Overlord) November 25, 2024
3.
Jurassic Cack https://t.co/fBJvuH3bzZ
— Phreakops (@phreakops) November 25, 2024
4.
Week before payday freezer special
— Dave (@MossleyDave) November 25, 2024
5.
American public high school lunch https://t.co/knbqEJBRmr
— (@damitsunami) November 25, 2024
6.
British tapas, innit.
— Lord Arse! ️ (@Lord_Arse) November 25, 2024
7.
“Husband’s on tour” https://t.co/w2gYnis0Xc
— (Lord) Paul Alexander Boyd (@paulalexboyd) November 25, 2024
8.
Iceland Special https://t.co/ZeDKAcepe3
— Dean (@DMid86) November 25, 2024
9.
Cheat day
— Mike Garner (@mikegkc) November 25, 2024
10.
Congestive heart failure
— GΞek (@geekdadteach) November 25, 2024
11.
50 shades of brown
— Panos Karabelas (@panoskarabelas1) November 25, 2024
12.
Dinner of champions
— Bigbluelandy (@bigbluelandy) November 25, 2024
13.
Picky bits
— ꪖꪀꪀꪖ ᥴꪖᦓꪻꪶꫀ~᭙ꪖꪗ᭙ꪖ᥅ᦔ ᦓꫀᦓꪻ᥅ꪖ (@Wayward_sestra) November 25, 2024
14.
Constipation.
— Potentially Potent (@CivilJester) November 25, 2024
15.
Carbmageddon
— Brendan | Uncomplicate-it (@BucketDodger) November 25, 2024
16.
What you get when your seven year old prepares breakfast.
— Captain Robert April (@CaptainRobertA1) November 25, 2024
The US may be about to lose access to dinosaur nuggets …and vaccines.
Last meal before RFKjr takes control. https://t.co/xQD3eiUqez
— CallieVine (@luvtocreate1) November 25, 2024
Source No Context Brits Image No Context Brits, Screengrab