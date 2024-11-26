“What do you call this?” 16 funniest responses to a culinary conundrum

Twitter food

Over on Twitter – or X, if you’re a stickler – No Context Brits have put an important question to the nations.

What do you call this? pic.twitter.com/VR42MSUkGk — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 25, 2024

You don’t have to be Jay Rayner to review this food, and we suspect that – in this case – it probably wouldn’t help.

Let’s dive right in.

1.

2.

A cry for help. — Mad Overlord Studios (@Mad__Overlord) November 25, 2024

3.

4.

Week before payday freezer special — Dave (@MossleyDave) November 25, 2024

5.

American public high school lunch https://t.co/knbqEJBRmr — (@damitsunami) November 25, 2024

6.

British tapas, innit. — Lord Arse! ️ (@Lord_Arse) November 25, 2024

7.

8.

9.

Cheat day — Mike Garner (@mikegkc) November 25, 2024

10.

Congestive heart failure — GΞek (@geekdadteach) November 25, 2024

11.

50 shades of brown — Panos Karabelas (@panoskarabelas1) November 25, 2024

12.

Dinner of champions — Bigbluelandy (@bigbluelandy) November 25, 2024

13.

Picky bits — ꪖꪀꪀꪖ ᥴꪖᦓꪻꪶꫀ~᭙ꪖꪗ᭙ꪖ᥅ᦔ ᦓꫀᦓꪻ᥅ꪖ (@Wayward_sestra) November 25, 2024

14.

Constipation. — Potentially Potent (@CivilJester) November 25, 2024

15.

Carbmageddon — Brendan | Uncomplicate-it (@BucketDodger) November 25, 2024

16.

What you get when your seven year old prepares breakfast. — Captain Robert April (@CaptainRobertA1) November 25, 2024

The US may be about to lose access to dinosaur nuggets …and vaccines.

Last meal before RFKjr takes control. https://t.co/xQD3eiUqez — CallieVine (@luvtocreate1) November 25, 2024

