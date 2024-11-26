Twitter food

“What do you call this?” 16 funniest responses to a culinary conundrum

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 26th, 2024

Over on Twitter – or X, if you’re a stickler – No Context Brits have put an important question to the nations.

You don’t have to be Jay Rayner to review this food, and we suspect that – in this case – it probably wouldn’t help.

Let’s dive right in.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

The US may be about to lose access to dinosaur nuggets …and vaccines.

READ MORE

People have been roasting this chicken dinner – because somebody should

Source No Context Brits Image No Context Brits, Screengrab