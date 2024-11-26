“What is the most satisfying sound in the world?” – 20 extremely soothing suggestions
Never mind “sights for sore eyes” – how about the “sounds for sore ears”?
It’s a topic that has engaged a lot of people in the Ask Reddit thread since user johntitor00 asked:
‘What is the most satisfying sound in the world?’
You’ll be almost able to feel some of these suggestions.
1.
“Definitely the pop when you open a new jar of something like peanut butter or jam. It’s so simple, but it feels weirdly perfect every time.”
– svetaafanaseva98zli
2.
“The crunch of autumn leaves underfoot is incredibly satisfying.”
– Daisy_Spark
3.
“Purring vibrating cat.”
– Moist_Haggis
4.
“The little huff my baby does when he is milkdrunk and completely relaxed.”
– Leather_Excitement64
5.
“The sound of rain tapping against a window or the crackling of a campfire is hard to beat. There’s just something so calming about those natural sounds that instantly put you at ease.”
– FloraMelons
6.
“The gentle ‘sloosh’ of a duck landing in a pond.”
– CrentFuglo
7.
“The sound of ocean waves gently crashing on the shore is pure bliss for me.”
– NovaFabli
8.
“Heavy thunderstorm for me.”
– Icy-Comet
9.
“When your ear pops after being blocked for a while.”
– shashybaws
10.
“The “click” of a perfectly fitted puzzle piece snapping into place? Pure bliss. It’s like your brain goes, ‘yes that’s exactly where it belongs’.”
– velvetvibexo