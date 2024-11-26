“What is the most satisfying sound in the world?” – 20 extremely soothing suggestions

Life sounds

Never mind “sights for sore eyes” – how about the “sounds for sore ears”?

It’s a topic that has engaged a lot of people in the Ask Reddit thread since user johntitor00 asked:

‘What is the most satisfying sound in the world?’

You’ll be almost able to feel some of these suggestions.

1.

“Definitely the pop when you open a new jar of something like peanut butter or jam. It’s so simple, but it feels weirdly perfect every time.”

– svetaafanaseva98zli

2.

“The crunch of autumn leaves underfoot is incredibly satisfying.”

– Daisy_Spark

3.

“Purring vibrating cat.”

– Moist_Haggis

4.

“The little huff my baby does when he is milkdrunk and completely relaxed.”

– Leather_Excitement64

5.

“The sound of rain tapping against a window or the crackling of a campfire is hard to beat. There’s just something so calming about those natural sounds that instantly put you at ease.”

– FloraMelons

6.

“The gentle ‘sloosh’ of a duck landing in a pond.”

– CrentFuglo

7.

“The sound of ocean waves gently crashing on the shore is pure bliss for me.”

– NovaFabli

8.

“Heavy thunderstorm for me.”

– Icy-Comet

9.

“When your ear pops after being blocked for a while.”

– shashybaws

10.

“The “click” of a perfectly fitted puzzle piece snapping into place? Pure bliss. It’s like your brain goes, ‘yes that’s exactly where it belongs’.”

– velvetvibexo