Entertainment advertising

If you want to remember what the 90s were like, this cringeworthy ad captures its purest essence

Poke Staff. Updated November 27th, 2024

The history of advertising is littered with commercials so bad they were kind of good – like Malcolm asking for his “second-class ticket to Dottidgham” to persuade us to buy a packet of Tunes, or the crazed woman throwing Shake’n’Vac all over the house to exorcise demons or something.

If you thought those were off the scale for cringe, wait until you see the antics in this ad for a hands-free device.

Oh, the Nineties – you were a wild ride.

Back in 2018, it had a viral moment after being shared on Twitter by Sara Valentine.

More than 100,000 people reposted the ad, and the comments showed just how baffled everyone was.

Some people were obsessed with the finer details.

Others were more surprised by the product itself.

But a few wise people pointed out that we may not have come as far as we think.

If someone made something like that now, they’d sell out by Christmas.

READ MORE

The genius that came up with this funny mattress advert deserves an award

H/T Sara Valentine Image Screengrab