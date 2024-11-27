If you want to remember what the 90s were like, this cringeworthy ad captures its purest essence

Entertainment advertising

The history of advertising is littered with commercials so bad they were kind of good – like Malcolm asking for his “second-class ticket to Dottidgham” to persuade us to buy a packet of Tunes, or the crazed woman throwing Shake’n’Vac all over the house to exorcise demons or something.

If you thought those were off the scale for cringe, wait until you see the antics in this ad for a hands-free device.

Oh, the Nineties – you were a wild ride.

Back in 2018, it had a viral moment after being shared on Twitter by Sara Valentine.

What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/1cC892pq2I — Sara Valentine (@saramvalentine) November 10, 2018

More than 100,000 people reposted the ad, and the comments showed just how baffled everyone was.

Some people were obsessed with the finer details.

Woman typing with no input on her blank blue screen, while looking away in another direction. Must be her last week. pic.twitter.com/ywHbNwifik — Mikhail Tavernier (@mjtfreeze) November 11, 2018

is it just me or are there two ladies facing the camera and only one computer? — Lou (@hularaindrama) November 11, 2018

Homegirl the most popular girl in school for this pic.twitter.com/fAhMgH3WsY — skeet davidson (@elotafagina) November 11, 2018

Others were more surprised by the product itself.

My Lord did we come a long way… https://t.co/L9tmJBX0HC — Platini ️ (@Platini_954) November 10, 2018

SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!!@80sNostalgia I feel you may enjoy this https://t.co/m31kpOG89k — The Gaming Muso (@gamingmuso) November 11, 2018

But a few wise people pointed out that we may not have come as far as we think.

I laughed at this but stopped when I realized that in 2018, I put my iphone in my sports bra so I can listen to podcasts while I fold clothes https://t.co/l4FpOBV00n — Jenée (@jdesmondharris) November 11, 2018

We will laugh just as hard in 20 years at this pic.twitter.com/6F5Q7szXbs — Morgan Housel (@morganhousel) November 11, 2018

This what people look like wearing bluetooth earpieces in 2018 https://t.co/Htx6na0J6p — Sweatpants enthusiast (@Afterparty_E) November 11, 2018

If someone made something like that now, they’d sell out by Christmas.

