A train station had a very important safety notice in the age of the photo filter

In the interest of keeping passengers abreast of any relevant developments, train stations have wipe-clean boards which they can update as necessary. Not electronic screens with keyed-in information – actual boards with actual writing, just like cavepeople must have used.

Staff from Transport for London’s Willesden Green area are particularly good at making their boards interesting – like these from Willesden Green’s own station.

Wishing you all a very restful Sunday, set to something mellow! ❤ pic.twitter.com/MM4To73mFn — James (@willesdenstaff) July 15, 2018

A proud record… Well done Team! ❤ pic.twitter.com/AqOJoPgFHK — James (@willesdenstaff) July 6, 2018

How true is this! Happy Wednesday. ❤ pic.twitter.com/818ZBZNSdC — James (@willesdenstaff) April 18, 2018

One of our favourite notices, however, contained a piece of very important health and safety advice for these dangerous times.



When Redditor, HilmScary shared the photo, the reaction was divided between people who took it in a spirit of humour …

1.



Bane of my fucking life honestly. I look like Beyoncé on photos but Chief Keef in real life.

eyetalker

2.

If I go missing, I hope someone calls the police, not TFL.

b12esa

3.

I’d never thought of this, actually. I’ll make sure to get a tattoo of a QR code that links to my instagram now.

ElendV

4.



Most of my Facebook friends will have missing photos with halos and dog ears.

DisneyBounder

5.

Brutal…. I love it.

Skylar-2

And those who were channelling Victor Meldrew …

Thought for the day: stop using information boards for trite bollocks.

InTheDarknessBindEm

Yes, that’s lovely – but ARE THERE ANY DELAYS ON THE LINE I WOULD LIKE TO KNOW THAT YOU OVER-EASY USELESS STRIKING BASTARDS?

Jakabako

We’re with this guy.

Imagine being this much of a curmudgeon.

TimothyGonzalez

One Reddit user made an excellent point.

There should be a little footnote telling you to disregard the message if you’re Angelina Jolie.

Kimantha_Allerdings

We wouldn’t want Angelina Jolie to run into trouble on one of her many trips to Willesden Green.

via GIPHY

