Entertainment airplane movies

No end of hilarious clips went viral after Airplane! and Naked Gun’s Jim Abrahams died but this one beat the lot

John Plunkett. Updated November 27th, 2024

Sad news today that Jim Abrahams, one half of the trio of geniuses behind Airplane!, Naked Gun and the wildly under appreciated Top Secret!, has died aged 80.

Abrahams worked alongside Jerry and David Zucker on a number of hit spoofs, as co-writer and co-director of Airplane! and co-writer of The Naked Gun, and in the process became one of the most influential people of the last 50 years of TV and film comedy.

Here’s what their frequent leading man, @TheRobertHays, had to say.

His death sent no end of clips viral …

And this bumper crop.

But our favourite – only if you really made us pick just one, and in truth we’d probably pick a different one tomorrow but anyway! – is this one.

RIP Jim Abrahams.

READ MORE

Stewart Lee’s really not a fan of Ricky Gervais’s Afterlife and it’s a fabulously funny 54 seconds