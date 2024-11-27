Stewart Lee’s really not a fan of Ricky Gervais’s Afterlife and it’s a fabulously funny 54 seconds

Celebrity ricky gervais Stewart Lee

Ricky Gervais’s appearance on BBC1’s The One Show this week (and specifically, what he had to say about his fellow guest Bob Geldof) went viral this week, and very funny it was too.

But after Gervais mocked Geldof so fabulously, it feels only fair that we should now turn to moment when the boot was on the other foot. And that boot belongs to the magnificent Stewart Lee.

It’s from Lee’s appearance on Rob Brydon’s podcast when thoughts turned to Ricky Gervais and in particular his hit Netflix series, Afterlife.

And it’s 54 seconds very well spent.

“I think it’s one of the worst things to ever be made by a human.” Stewart Lee doesn’t hold back on his feelings about Gervais’ work pic.twitter.com/z4PEYNDOEA — Garry McC (@TheGMcConnachie) August 23, 2024

10/10, no notes.

Agree with him on Afterlife. Thought it was awful. But The Office and Extras are brilliant. — Rob Harries (@robharries83) August 23, 2024

Stewart Lee also said that After Life was just

“a nine hour crying w@nk” — Lola Baxter u15 (24/25 season) (@Jay24190172) August 23, 2024

Stewart Lee is brilliant — David O’Hara (@DavidOGravy) August 23, 2024

It’s an exchange from back in 2022 when Lee was a guest on Brydon’s podcast.

Here’s a bit more of the pair’s chat (and you can find the whole thing on Spotify here) and a bunch more clips from all of Brydon’s podcasts here.

Just in the interests of balance and all that.

Afterlife is nuanced and clever.

Your typical “comedy” writer might miss the point of it cos it’s short on punchlines and gags. — Nigel Smith™️ (@nigellosmith) August 23, 2024

Well, maybe.

He’d kill for Gervais’ career. What a nasty little loser. — Lydia Teapots (@LydiaTeapots) August 23, 2024

Maybe not.

God bless Stewart Lee https://t.co/TzfhQMxhpl — Michael Hines (@MrMHines) August 23, 2024

READ MORE

Ricky Gervais’s takedown of Bob Geldof was already good but the camera operator’s comedy timing was A++

Source Rob Brydon Stewart Lee H/T @TheGMcConnachie