Stewart Lee’s really not a fan of Ricky Gervais’s Afterlife and it’s a fabulously funny 54 seconds

John Plunkett. Updated November 27th, 2024

Ricky Gervais’s appearance on BBC1’s The One Show this week (and specifically, what he had to say about his fellow guest Bob Geldof) went viral this week, and very funny it was too.

But after Gervais mocked Geldof so fabulously, it feels only fair that we should now turn to moment when the boot was on the other foot. And that boot belongs to the magnificent Stewart Lee.

It’s from Lee’s appearance on Rob Brydon’s podcast when thoughts turned to Ricky Gervais and in particular his hit Netflix series, Afterlife.

And it’s 54 seconds  very well spent.

10/10, no notes.

It’s an exchange from back in 2022 when Lee was a guest on Brydon’s podcast.

Here’s a bit more of the pair’s chat (and you can find the whole thing on Spotify here) and a bunch more clips from all of Brydon’s podcasts here.

Just in the interests of balance and all that.

Well, maybe.

Maybe not.

