This plane’s last-second (non) landing at Heathrow in high winds is surely the most terrifying thing you’ll watch this week

Videos flying heathrow planes

You don’t have to be a nervous flyer to feel your butt cheeks involuntarily clenching (too much?) watching this.

It’s a Boeing 777 landing – or rather, not landing – at Heathrow in high winds (good day, Storm Bert, or is this one Storm Conall?) and it’s surely the most terrifying thing you’ll watch this week.

The video’s from the good people of Big Jet TV who are very good at this sort of thing.

A British Airways 777 plane does a go-around Heathrow Airport after strong winds halt it from landing pic.twitter.com/83UfOV4OPe — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) November 25, 2024

Currently looking for my stomach in lost luggage.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Whoahh! It just hovered like a helicopter. OMG

pic.twitter.com/hu4pvX4QAn — Volcaholic (@volcaholic1) November 26, 2024

Pilots are fucking G's — Less Than 4 Words Or More (@LT4WOM) November 25, 2024

I pray to one day be as enthusiastic about something as the person talking — gg (@GiggleVolt) November 25, 2024

Incredible. The pilots kept their heads, that's for sure. — Tessa Louw (@tessarowenalouw) November 26, 2024

Kudos to the Pilot. This could’ve gone wrong in such horrific manner. Flying is getting scarier. — Pulkit Sharma (@Pulkits77) November 25, 2024

I’ve been on a plane that’s done that before it’s a bit crazy — Scott (@ScottJames07) November 25, 2024

Personally I thought that was well handled — Lee Allcock (@ohree_) November 26, 2024

We’re with this person.

Shit like this is why I hate flying. FUCK THAT. https://t.co/MiYWdTl8Uf — Kayce Dutton (@skclarke4) November 25, 2024

Lots more Big Jet TV here!

READ MORE

Ricky Gervais’s takedown of Bob Geldof was already good but the camera operator’s comedy timing was A++

Source @UB1UB2