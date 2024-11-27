Videos flying heathrow planes

This plane’s last-second (non) landing at Heathrow in high winds is surely the most terrifying thing you’ll watch this week

John Plunkett. Updated November 27th, 2024

You don’t have to be a nervous flyer to feel your butt cheeks involuntarily clenching (too much?) watching this.

It’s a Boeing 777 landing – or rather, not landing – at Heathrow in high winds (good day, Storm Bert, or is this one Storm Conall?) and it’s surely the most terrifying thing you’ll watch this week.

The video’s from the good people of Big Jet TV who are very good at this sort of thing.

Currently looking for my stomach in lost luggage.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

We’re with this person.

Lots more Big Jet TV here!

Source @UB1UB2