Democrats are planning to give their MAGA relatives the bird this Thanksgiving – 14 tasty takes

US thanksgiving

This being the fourth Thursday in November, it’s time for the US to celebrate Thanksgiving, a commemoration of the Pilgrims’ harvest festival in 1621.

It’s a public holiday, revolving around togetherness and a sumptuous roast dinner. The roast dinner part may be doable, but for some, the togetherness might be trickier to arrange.

I gotta say, it's pretty fucking funny to me that people are crying that they're not welcome at their family's house for Thanksgiving after voting for trump. Like no, you're NOT entitled to a nice, pleasant dinner with decent folks after you voted for a fucking adjudicated… — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 26, 2024

The re-election of Donald Trump might be a wedge too far for some families, and no amount of turkey is going to fix that. Trump supporters are feeling victimised.

This week Bill Maher likened liberals not wanting to sit with the Trumpers in their family at Thanksgiving to "not letting certain people sit next to you on the bus" and showed a picture of Rosa Parks and the more I think about it, the whole comparison makes no sense. — Touré (@Toure) November 25, 2024

Honestly, its more equivalent to not wanting to sit next to the drunk guy who has just shat himself on the bus. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 25, 2024

MSNBC’s Joy Reid has been advising Democrats to uninvite their MAGA family members.

Joy Reid is right. Thanksgiving is no time to break bread with people who don’t have the same culture or beliefs as you. pic.twitter.com/ZSY4OCZbuy — Dissident Media (@DissidentMedia) November 28, 2024

Historically, I have found fault with Joy Reid about a lot of things, but she's not wrong about Thanksgiving. If Republicans wanted to still be welcome at the table, they shouldn't have voted for cruelty and injustice to all except the wealthy. — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) November 23, 2024

Joy Reid is not wrong about Thanksgiving. MAGA doesn’t think politics should divide families. What took place on Nov 5th was more than just politics. It was a morality test that MAGA failed. Setting boundaries against toxic people is nothing to feel bad about. — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) November 23, 2024

Walter Masterson suggested an ice-breaker.

How to deal with your MAGA family this Thanksgiving: Offer to lead the family in prayer.

Open the Bible and read Leviticus 19:33-34

“When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love… — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) November 27, 2024

There’s not much sign of any sympathy out there.

1.

Bland, unemotional replies (followed by a change of subject) to someone trying to get your goat politically tomorrow that won't give them what they want: "Interesting." "Please pass the roasted root vegetables." "Okay." "Goodness." "Oh, someone orange reminds me about an… — Mrs. Betty Bowers @mrsbettybowers.bsky.social (@BettyBowers) November 27, 2024

2.

This Thanksgiving, uninvite your MAGA relatives 48 hours beforehand so they can’t find a Turkey. — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) November 14, 2024

3.

Maga Republicans are sobbing and crying their eyes out because their relatives told them to go fuck them selves and barred them from Thanksgiving dinner. Do you have any sympathy for them? — Donhammed Trumpistan (@TheRealDon85) November 27, 2024

4.

#ThanksgivingEveningsAre for coming up with those last minute excuses to get out of going to the shitshow at the Trumper family's place… pic.twitter.com/yqWZaJ1jmx — Crusty Is Risen (yet again) (@WTFinSoCal) November 27, 2024

5.

6.

Oh nothing, just getting the good china ready for Thanksgiving tomorrow pic.twitter.com/aJAvdhtt7U — Kaylan_TX (@Kaylan_TX_) November 27, 2024

7.

I would never exclude a family member from Thanksgiving dinner because of who they voted for but I did ban my sister in law because she said George Clooney was the best Batman — ScottW (@jswtreeman) November 20, 2024

8.

My Trumpshit relatives converging on me at #Thanksgiving

pic.twitter.com/syzXVhXvw8 — bluebonnetdem NO FUCKS BUCKLE UP (@McElroyMarra) November 28, 2024

9.

My Trump loving relatives at Thanksgiving, so proud of themselves for electing an adjudicated rapist/felon/liar/orange turd to lead the free world.

Yeah I know—Cry harder & cope

pic.twitter.com/ky9eY8c9aM — bluebonnetdem NO FUCKS BUCKLE UP (@McElroyMarra) November 25, 2024

10.

When your family tells you not to talk politics at Thanksgiving dinner: pic.twitter.com/DcWyq5hLPm — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) November 27, 2024

11.

when you're hosting thanksgiving and your crazy conspiracy theorist maga uncle arrives without being invited pic.twitter.com/sSQPTgH0mD — ShaneSaw M̷a̷s̷s̷a̷c̷r̷e̷ (@FinalDude78) November 23, 2024

12.

That feeling when you find out there is a MAGA asshole at your Thanksgiving dinner pic.twitter.com/kRPr35pinj — Pete Potwhistle (@PetePotWhistle) November 28, 2024

13.

No, MAGATS, you’re not invited over for Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/3lYghmNRaf — Justin Bog (@JustinBog) November 25, 2024

14.

I have no sympathy. Shunning still works! https://t.co/RsESgya9tp — Robin Dopp (@DoppRobin) November 26, 2024

Some people have one particular thing to be thankful for.

Turkey's prepped –

Stuffing done –

Turnip casserole done –

Butternut squash done-

Rest of the fixings guests bringing tomorrow-

17 people here for Thanksgiving tomorrow and not 1 Trump supporters- PRICELESS !

HAPPY THANKSGIVING pic.twitter.com/hwj8TxtJZK — New York Bostonian ️‍ (@jpkeaney111) November 28, 2024

