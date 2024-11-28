People were absolutely seething at the ingratitude of this nightmare of a mother-in-law

Life relationships

This letter to agony column ‘Dear Prudence’ is an object lesson in being an ungrateful (insert word of your choice).

It’s from a mother-in-law who wasn’t happy about what her son’s wife did with the present she gave her, and no matter where you think it’s going to go, it goes further …

The incident appears to have soured relationships within the family.

The letter was spotted by writer Nicole Cliffe, who said –

“This bitch. NEXT LEVEL.”

We can’t argue with that, and neither could these people.

SHE WAS SHOWING YOU HOW MUCH SHE APPRECIATED THE GIFT. WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU https://t.co/OtFL46tBSm — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) November 22, 2018

Flames. Out the side of my face. https://t.co/JXjOrITSWm — Liz 'Totally Not a Werewolf' Courts (@lilithdarkmoon) March 10, 2019

"I gave you the laziest possible gift, a gift which is basically money, but less useful, and you DARE to respond to my kindness with A HAND-CRAFTED OBJECT? MADE WITH LOVE? YOU SICKEN ME." https://t.co/eH2IixtzCI — Vitamin H (@VitaminHPanels) November 22, 2018

"My DIL gave us a grandchild half-made with genetic material we gave our son, can we legally take her to court" — John Dougherty (@JohnDoc23) November 22, 2018

I had to read this twice bc I assumed the problem was, “I intended this gift to be for HER and she used it to make something for ME and I feel sort of guilty, should I change something I’m doing?” — Naomi Kritzer (@NaomiKritzer) November 22, 2018

If someone gave me a HANDMADE bedspread personally crafted by them out of high quality yarn, I would be so overwhelmed with gratitude that I would cry. What the FUCK. — Tenacious Grace (@TenaciousGrace) November 22, 2018

This is the angriest I’ve ever been at an advice column letter writer who wasn’t actively perpetuating abuse https://t.co/wGNTfKuxBh — ALJ Dredd (@UnionSaltBae) November 27, 2018

There was another crucial point.

lmfao EVEN OUTSIDE the “time/effort/expertise is of value too” aspect i think it’s cute she thinks $100 would be enough to pay for an entire bedspread’s worth of yarn at a local yarn store. — “Crazy Heidi” Belleau (@HeidiBelleau) November 22, 2018

What a knit. Anyway, here’s the response from ‘Prudence’.

“But nothing did happen. You received a thoughtful gift that cost more time than money. That’s it! If someone gives you a present you don’t like, you smile and say, “Thanks, how thoughtful,” and then stash it in the back of your closet. You don’t ask your kid to complain to the gift-giver via backchannel. It’s fine if you like to give expensive presents—and can afford to do so—but that’s not the only way to show someone that you care. Even if you don’t like knitwear, your daughter-in-law spent countless hours over the course of a half-year working on something very detailed for you, and you say yourself it was a lovely bedspread. Whether she got the yarn with the gift card you gave her or spent her own money is beside the point; you’re acting as if she re-gifted something when that clearly wasn’t the case. Your daughter-in-law’s gift was thoughtful and intricate; yours was financially generous and relatively generic. There would be no reason to compare the two if you hadn’t insisted on doing so in the first place.”

We somehow suspect it won’t have made any difference.

