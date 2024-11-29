Celebrity Gregg Wallace

News of Gregg Wallace stepping back from MasterChef reminded everyone of his Partridgesque Day in the Life revelations

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 29th, 2024

By now, you’ll have seen the news that MasterChef host and judge Gregggggggggg Wallace has stepped back from the show while the BBC investigates allegations of inappropriate behaviour going back 17 years.

He has neither been sacked nor suspended, but has clearly come to an agreement with the BBC.

As he trended on social media, people were reminded of his remarkable Daily Telegraph account of how he spends his Saturdays.

Photo of his My Saturday page in the Telegraph. Too small to read it all.

People particularly latched onto these sections.

7am
“I work out five days a week. I’m down at the gym half an hour before it opens. They let me in earlier, so I have a swim and sauna by myself.

Then I’ll review my to-do list while walking on a treadmill, no sweating. I aim for 50,000 steps a week – I do about 7,000 a day. I’m now 12 stone [having lost five stone] and I have less than 18 per cent body fat and a six-pack, but I have a belly that bloats.

I guess we all have our imperfections.”

1.30pm
“I like to spend time with my four-year-old son, Sid, who’s non-verbal autistic. He used to be in his own world but he’s starting to seek company and show eye contact. We’ll potter in the garden and play with our two dogs, Wally and Bella.

I’m a much better father now I’m older, although another child isn’t something that I would have chosen at my age. I was always very honest with Anna, but it’s what she wanted and I love her. I just requested two things – that we had help in the house (so her mum moved in), and secondly that we had at least one week a year when we holidayed just the two of us.”

3pm
“I’m an amateur historian. I spend two hours by myself in my home office playing Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, set in 878 AD.”

Not a single speck of self-awareness.

Partridge I Dont Know GIFfrom Partridge GIFs

It gave people the opportunity for some mild mockery.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.


10.

This could drastically reduce @Worthing2000’s pub time.

READ MORE

Gregg Wallace’s step back from MasterChef pending investigations of inappropriate behaviour gave Sir Rod Stewart the chance to absolutely roast him

Image Screengrab Ed Cumming