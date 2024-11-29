News of Gregg Wallace stepping back from MasterChef reminded everyone of his Partridgesque Day in the Life revelations

Celebrity Gregg Wallace

By now, you’ll have seen the news that MasterChef host and judge Gregggggggggg Wallace has stepped back from the show while the BBC investigates allegations of inappropriate behaviour going back 17 years.

#BreakingNews Gregg Wallace will step away from presenting MasterChef while complaints made to the BBC from individuals about historical allegations of misconduct are investigated, the show’s production company Banijay UK said pic.twitter.com/XjVpHJW8Ab — PA Media (@PA) November 28, 2024

He has neither been sacked nor suspended, but has clearly come to an agreement with the BBC.

As he trended on social media, people were reminded of his remarkable Daily Telegraph account of how he spends his Saturdays.

People particularly latched onto these sections.

7am

“I work out five days a week. I’m down at the gym half an hour before it opens. They let me in earlier, so I have a swim and sauna by myself. Then I’ll review my to-do list while walking on a treadmill, no sweating. I aim for 50,000 steps a week – I do about 7,000 a day. I’m now 12 stone [having lost five stone] and I have less than 18 per cent body fat and a six-pack, but I have a belly that bloats. I guess we all have our imperfections.”

1.30pm

“I like to spend time with my four-year-old son, Sid, who’s non-verbal autistic. He used to be in his own world but he’s starting to seek company and show eye contact. We’ll potter in the garden and play with our two dogs, Wally and Bella. I’m a much better father now I’m older, although another child isn’t something that I would have chosen at my age. I was always very honest with Anna, but it’s what she wanted and I love her. I just requested two things – that we had help in the house (so her mum moved in), and secondly that we had at least one week a year when we holidayed just the two of us.”

3pm

“I’m an amateur historian. I spend two hours by myself in my home office playing Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, set in 878 AD.”

Not a single speck of self-awareness.

It gave people the opportunity for some mild mockery.

1.

Gregg Wallace resigns from Masterchef under a cloud of suspected misconduct. But at least he now has more time to be horrible to his family. pic.twitter.com/BjiDJvlHWS — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) November 28, 2024

2.

Gregg Wallace being forced to spend time with his son on a workday. pic.twitter.com/CQbThyyVgX — Jon Warburton. (@jon_warburton) November 28, 2024

3.

Gregg Wallace still putting a suit on every morning like nothing's happened to go and sit in Halfords car park for 10 hours so he doesn't have to spend time with his family — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) November 28, 2024

4.

Gregg Wallace realising he now has to spend more time with his family pic.twitter.com/CyNgVK3Uf9 — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) November 28, 2024

5.

Can’t believe Gregg Wallace has turned out to be a horrible wanker. Always the ones you least suspect. — Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) November 28, 2024

6.

Gregg Wallace realising he’s gonna have to spent time with his son pic.twitter.com/qQB5lElAy6 — R (@MonikerGeller) November 28, 2024

7.

the good news for Gregg Wallace is that he’ll now have a lot more time to ignore his own son while war gaming pic.twitter.com/iah8e76NSw — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) November 28, 2024

8.

This article was the first thing I thought of when I heard the news. Awash with — Dame Franchiefmate ⛵️ (@franchiefmate) November 28, 2024

9.

Gregg Wallace chilling at home with the family pic.twitter.com/QauRw4V3Ps — Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) November 28, 2024



10.

Honestly had to check this wasn’t a Private Eye spoof, but this is the real Gregg Wallace pic.twitter.com/PE6rr3efSi — The Modern Aurelius (@modernaurelius) November 28, 2024

This could drastically reduce @Worthing2000’s pub time.

We play the Gregg Wallace drinking game. When he comes on TV we go to the pub — Connor (@Worthing2000) November 28, 2024

Image Screengrab