Celebrity Gregg Wallace rod stewart

Gregg Wallace’s step back from MasterChef pending investigations of inappropriate behaviour gave Sir Rod Stewart the chance to absolutely roast him

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 29th, 2024

Gregg Wallace has been a very familiar face – and scalp – on British telly for more than 20 years, beginning with a stint on Saturday Kitchen and leading to his more familiar role as judge and presenter on BBC’s MasterChef.

He hasn’t been a popular man on social media, and this exchange cemented his reputation for being – well – up himself.

On Thursday, news broke that he would be stepping back from MasterChef while investigations take place into accusations from 13 women, including Kirsty Wark, that he had used sexualised language and behaviour that was inappropriate and had made people feel uncomfortable.

While the investigations must be allowed to run without the presumptions of the public affecting them, social media had some thoughts to share.

One person who clearly relished the news was Sir Rod Stewart, whose wife Penny Lancaster had a bad experience of Wallace’s presenting style while she was a Celebrity MasterChef contestant in 2021.

Sir Rod absolutely cooked him.

Clearly, Sir Rod did want to talk about it – and Instagram users were here for it.

Oh my god.
joshbythesea

I see the beef is raw.
Yeloopie

Have no clue who or what he’s referring to, but love this, having your wife’s back is the sexiest thing ever.
stacyheatherington

Wake up Gregg I think Rod has got something to say to you.
ourrach

Chivalry is not dead in the House of Stewart!
ralph.alpha

Best post I’ve seen all week! Gwaaan yersel Rod.
ryanwilson89

Signed it off like an official statement. Hahaha go on Rod lad. Into ‘em.
trekuartista95

Twitter/X soon got wind of the comment.

That sound was a virtual cheer rising from the internet. These reactions put it into delicious words.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Never forget …

READ MORE

This Daily Mail piece about Gregg Wallace’s domestic routine might be even better than the Telegraph’s – 9 delicious highlights

Source Sir Rod Stewart Image Sir Rod Stewart, Screengrab