Gregg Wallace’s step back from MasterChef pending investigations of inappropriate behaviour gave Sir Rod Stewart the chance to absolutely roast him

Gregg Wallace has been a very familiar face – and scalp – on British telly for more than 20 years, beginning with a stint on Saturday Kitchen and leading to his more familiar role as judge and presenter on BBC’s MasterChef.

He hasn’t been a popular man on social media, and this exchange cemented his reputation for being – well – up himself.

Seeing Gregg Wallace trending reminds me of one of the all time great Twitter exchanges pic.twitter.com/N3XLqqYml5 — Jay Motty (@JayMotty) November 28, 2024

On Thursday, news broke that he would be stepping back from MasterChef while investigations take place into accusations from 13 women, including Kirsty Wark, that he had used sexualised language and behaviour that was inappropriate and had made people feel uncomfortable.

Gregg Wallace to step away from presenting UK MasterChef while allegations of historical misconduct investigated

https://t.co/YTfYWCH6D6 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 28, 2024

“BBC News sent a letter to Wallace’s representatives on Tuesday setting out allegations of inappropriate sexual comments by 13 people who worked with him across a range of shows over a 17-year period.” https://t.co/wgopCCJoRJ — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 28, 2024

While the investigations must be allowed to run without the presumptions of the public affecting them, social media had some thoughts to share.

Marcus: "And the person leaving us on MasterChef this week is… Gregg Wallace."

Audience: pic.twitter.com/2JX488pHdO — WelShed (@sied_gymraeg) November 28, 2024

Me outside the office when Gregg Wallace went in. pic.twitter.com/phNvtBuAmB — (oh, You are Awful) (@HeyHeyDerekFaye) November 28, 2024

Do remember to spell Gregg Wallace’s name with a double g at the end. He gets most upset if you don’t. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) November 28, 2024

One person who clearly relished the news was Sir Rod Stewart, whose wife Penny Lancaster had a bad experience of Wallace’s presenting style while she was a Celebrity MasterChef contestant in 2021.

Sir Rod absolutely cooked him.

Clearly, Sir Rod did want to talk about it – and Instagram users were here for it.

Oh my god.

joshbythesea

I see the beef is raw.

Yeloopie

Have no clue who or what he’s referring to, but love this, having your wife’s back is the sexiest thing ever.

stacyheatherington

Wake up Gregg I think Rod has got something to say to you.

ourrach

Chivalry is not dead in the House of Stewart!

ralph.alpha

Best post I’ve seen all week! Gwaaan yersel Rod.

ryanwilson89

Signed it off like an official statement. Hahaha go on Rod lad. Into ‘em.

trekuartista95

Twitter/X soon got wind of the comment.

Sir Rod Stewart has just shared this about Gregg Wallace on Instagram pic.twitter.com/EtECn6aUaA — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 28, 2024

That sound was a virtual cheer rising from the internet. These reactions put it into delicious words.

1.

WOW… Sir Rod absolutely roasting suspended Gregg Wallace over the way he treated his wife Penny on Master Chef. Calls him a ‘tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully.’ pic.twitter.com/PsAtWs2pfJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 28, 2024

2.

Rod Stewart smashing one into the top corner from 35 yards. https://t.co/uZTgWvqdCn pic.twitter.com/UElj0ZWwCP — HLTCO (@HLTCO) November 28, 2024

3.

Omitting the extra G from Gregg is a wonderful Rod Stewart move. And I say that as a Wallace. https://t.co/GPixwDgyN6 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) November 28, 2024

4.

This is wild hahaha pic.twitter.com/unTD6duuau — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) November 28, 2024

5.

A Gregg Wallace – Rod Stewart feud was not on my bingo card for 2024 https://t.co/WS04YtrTkR — Charlie Watts (@char1iewatts) November 28, 2024

6.

Rod Stewart vs Gregg Wallace could be a feud for the ages pic.twitter.com/KK02kC5pOB — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) November 28, 2024

7.

Rod Stewart knows who Gregg Wallace is. pic.twitter.com/QsMq6aZIc5 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) November 28, 2024

8.

This Rod Stewart post on the Gregg Wallace situation is giving the big“sad little life Jane” energy. pic.twitter.com/uawuSbwx8h — Hannah (@hannahkaty) November 28, 2024

9.

Gregg Wallace when he sees Rod Stewart spelled his name with only 1 G. #ButteryBiscuitBase pic.twitter.com/30qOPcOjN3 — Berry (@Mucca85) November 28, 2024

10.

"I have to tell you now that no such undertaking has been received, and that consequently Rod Stewart is at war with Gregg Wallace" pic.twitter.com/PsuYZtmzgh — Dougal D'Arcy (@MrDarcyDog) November 28, 2024

11.

Gregg Wallace vs Rod Stewart pic.twitter.com/uYbtStKaE1 — Northy (@RADIOHEA_D) November 28, 2024

12.

The dish was served cold … nice work Rodders — Collette Walsh (@ColletteWalsh) November 28, 2024

13.

The ‘Greg’ from Sir Rod is all the Masterchef’s kisses — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) November 28, 2024

14.

I wish I could be this publicly petty https://t.co/IluG0Yhpyc — Iris (@quixoticlaugh) November 29, 2024

Never forget …

