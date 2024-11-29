People are cackling at a video of the ‘Wicked’ stage cast singing the most inappropriate song after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Entertainment queen Elizabeth II wicked

The movie version of the musical Wicked has cast a spell on the global box office since it was released last week.

#WickedMovie is the #1 film in the WORLD ✨ Did you see it this weekend? pic.twitter.com/kcROIPEA3d — Universal Pictures UK (@universaluk) November 25, 2024

In between fevered reactions from the musical’s devoted fans, some have been re-sharing an absolutely cringe moment from the West End production of Wicked on the day that Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022.

At the show that evening, the director came on stage beforehand, paying tribute to the Queen, and saying they were following the Palace’s request for shows to go on that night. Specifically, he says Wicked will go on “as written”.

It became clear why once the show started. For the uninitiated, the very first thing you hear once the curtain comes up is the song ‘No One Mourns the Wicked’ (about the death of the Wicked Witch of the West), where a chorus of people blast out the lyrics: “Good news! She’s dead!”

Twitter/X user @GianmarcoSoresi brought the story back to life this week with a viral tweet.

Nothing makes me laugh harder than thinking about Wicked in the west end announcing that the Queen had died and then the show opening with a full chorus GOOD NEWWWWWWWWS! SHE’S DEEEEEEEEEEAD! — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) November 24, 2024

And sure enough, then people found the video.

Here’s another view of it.

I saw this on tiktok last night and the laugh I made was not normal!! https://t.co/Lg4E6GEjKw pic.twitter.com/BDuqIa4QEK — TwiceRiah | 9th Anniversarry (@omcetwice) November 25, 2024

And the unfortunate juxtaposition of life and art is making people laugh all over again.

I still think about this https://t.co/lWx3LpZPay — Savs | In My Bertha Russell Era (@multisavs) November 25, 2024

and the fact that the director had to come out before it started to announce they’d be still be performing the show “as written” https://t.co/IFkPP5jST1 — lindsey marie (@thekuhlest) November 25, 2024

i randomly remembered this as soon as wicked started and had to stifle my laughter and tears. https://t.co/Bplnxt5arM — kadra saw svt!! (@K_Hoshyyy) November 25, 2024

The Crown should do one more season just so Season 7 can open with this moment https://t.co/2PyoMqg80p — Andrew Collins (@kacollinsjr) November 25, 2024

It’s such a good video especially if you don’t know the show. Like ok yes here’s an announcement about the queen dying why would that impact the show… oh — Bailey (@BaileyP2SR) November 25, 2024

no i literally think about this almost every day and all my friends are sick of me bringing it up — mark dingler (@MRDingler) November 25, 2024

just as good as the billy elliot audience literally voting to keep in “merry christmas maggie thatcher” the day she died which includes the lyrics “merry christmas maggie thatcher we all celebrate today cause it’s one day closer to your death” https://t.co/P9tkkFPiyo — no rights ミ☆ (@meanlezbians) November 25, 2024

I think about this at least twice a week and it still makes me laugh. https://t.co/zdJD20nB92 — Kirsty Fitchet (@Fitchet) November 25, 2024

