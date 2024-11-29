Entertainment queen Elizabeth II wicked

People are cackling at a video of the ‘Wicked’ stage cast singing the most inappropriate song after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Poke Reporter. Updated November 29th, 2024

The movie version of the musical Wicked has cast a spell on the global box office since it was released last week.

In between fevered reactions from the musical’s devoted fans, some have been re-sharing an absolutely cringe moment from the West End production of Wicked on the day that Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022.

At the show that evening, the director came on stage beforehand, paying tribute to the Queen, and saying they were following the Palace’s request for shows to go on that night. Specifically, he says Wicked will go on “as written”.

It became clear why once the show started. For the uninitiated, the very first thing you hear once the curtain comes up is the song ‘No One Mourns the Wicked’ (about the death of the Wicked Witch of the West), where a chorus of people blast out the lyrics: “Good news! She’s dead!”

Twitter/X user @GianmarcoSoresi brought the story back to life this week with a viral tweet.

And sure enough, then people found the video.

Here’s another view of it.
And the unfortunate juxtaposition of life and art is making people laugh all over again.

