The Gregg Wallace allegations sent his eye-opening MasterChef exchange with Katy Brand viral and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

Celebrity Gregg Wallace masterchef

You will no doubt have seen by now that Gregg Wallace has stepped back from BBC1’s Masterchef after multiple allegations of misconduct against the presenter.

Former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark was among the people who have complained, saying he told ‘sexualised’ jokes during filming of the celebrity edition of the show in 2011.

And here’s what Rod Stewart had to say after his wife Penny Lancaster appeared on the show three years ago.

Now this old clip from all the way back in 2011 has gone viral on Twitter, an exchange between Wallace and contestant, comedian Katy Brand. And it really does take your breath away.

This is not AI The BBC really did broadcast Gregg Wallace saying this pic.twitter.com/neEBOXrIw1 — Andrew McBride (@andrewmcb) November 28, 2024

Excuse me indeed.

Gregg Wallace MBE pic.twitter.com/Ci9YYGNpHX — Andrew McBride (@andrewmcb) November 28, 2024

Not everyone appeared to think it was outrageous.

Some real gentlemen of culture in the replies. — Paul Lucas (@paul_winginit) November 28, 2024

There were indeed.

what’s the issue? What she cooked is clearly a tart of some description, so if she’s offended by that, she’s the one with the problem! Are we going to ban the word “tart” with jam, strawberry, custard, etc in front of it on sale in supermarkets? — Dr Peter Hoare ⌬ (Ph or pH? ) (@PHoare1963) November 28, 2024

Wallace’s lawyers said the suggestion that Wallace, who has presented the MasterChef with John Torode since 2005, engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature was entirely false.

Wallace said in a video on social media: ‘I would like to thank all the people getting in touch, reaching out and showing their support. That’s good of you, thank you very much.’

Source @andrewmcb