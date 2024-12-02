US donald trump

People have been giving thanks that they didn’t have to eat this Mar-a-Lago dinner – 17 funniest reactions

Poke Staff. Updated December 2nd, 2024

Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago looked like New Year at the Overlook, but instead of Jack Torrance hanging out with spectral murderers, it was Elon Musk (and his mum) clinging onto the coat-tails of President Felon himself, Donald J. Trump.

Mehdi Hasan voiced the horror felt by many at just the thought of it.

The undoubtedy irritating company wasn’t even offset by the prospect of fine dining – or even mediocre dining. They aimed straight for bad dining, and failed to reach that goal.

A gold-edged china plate with sweetcorn, a bit of turket, a tiny piece of broccoli, what looks like a large chicken nugget, and some unappetising cornbread. There's a tiny bit of gravy on the turkey.

Eyebrows rose on both sides of the Atlantic.

It’s like a Thanksgiving dinner you once saw in a dream.

— Moose Allain (@mooseallain.bsky.social) November 30, 2024 at 3:26 PM

