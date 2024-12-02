People have been giving thanks that they didn’t have to eat this Mar-a-Lago dinner – 17 funniest reactions

US donald trump

Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago looked like New Year at the Overlook, but instead of Jack Torrance hanging out with spectral murderers, it was Elon Musk (and his mum) clinging onto the coat-tails of President Felon himself, Donald J. Trump.

BREAKING: Elon Musk just walked out to a ROARING APPLAUSE at Mar-a-Lago with President Trump. I'm thankful for Elon Musk & President Trump! pic.twitter.com/Elg5B9feFv — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) November 29, 2024

Mehdi Hasan voiced the horror felt by many at just the thought of it.

Imagine spending your Thanksgiving at Mar a Lago. https://t.co/uCcZrNyWCv — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 29, 2024

The undoubtedy irritating company wasn’t even offset by the prospect of fine dining – or even mediocre dining. They aimed straight for bad dining, and failed to reach that goal.

Eyebrows rose on both sides of the Atlantic.

1.

Imagine paying to have Thanksgiving dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and this is what they serve you pic.twitter.com/TjFILrnb7n — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 29, 2024

2.

3.

Did not realize LEGO was making cornbread now pic.twitter.com/rGNczRNcWY — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) November 29, 2024

4.

Mar-A-Lago Thanksgiving looks like a clearance sale frozen dinner. pic.twitter.com/BOy3sAtU38 — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) November 29, 2024

5.

A Thanksgiving plate at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. That cornbread looks dry. pic.twitter.com/UBfGzJOhZl — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) November 29, 2024

6.

7.

Seems on brand. https://t.co/KScR4bAki7 — Ronda Racha Penrice (@rondaracha) November 29, 2024

8.

I was in the 10th grade in a military academy when I last saw cornbread that looked like that. That was in 1969. — #ArrestThemAll (it/vermin) (@ingenius_one) November 29, 2024

9.