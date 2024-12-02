Politics Reform UK

Richard Tice broke all irony records by tweeting that only Reform can save UK fishing, at the exact moment he was missing a parliamentary fishing debate

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 2nd, 2024

The Reform UK Party is the evolution of the Brexit Party, which was itself the evolution of UKIP. Politics junkies may remember that both the Brexit Party and UKIP had appalling attendance records in the European Parliament.

The most ironic example of the Brexit gang being all mouth and no trousers is that self-styled champion of UK fishing, Nigel Farage, attended just one of the 42 Fisheries committee meetings that took place while he was a member.

It seems that their long tradition of idleness and hypocrisy is still alive and well in 2024. On Thursday, former Reform UK leader Richard Tice posted this.

Link to an article about foriegn fishing vessels in UK waters. Text - Fury as foreign fisherman break rules in UK waters hundred of times per year Only ⁦@reformparty_uk ⁩ will protect and promote British fishing

Fighting talk, indeed. Except Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael spotted Tice’s campaigning, and shared this comment.

Awkward. A Community Note, complete with a link to Hansard, confirmed that all five Reform UK MPs were far too busy tweeting and suchlike to “protect and promote British fishing”.

Readers should note there was a debate in the House of Commons today on the future of the Fishing Industry including safety regulations, EU, UK & Norwegian negotiations and, international trade and cooperation. There were no Reform MPs in attendance.

We doubt that anyone was surprised by this latest Brexiter insult to UK fishing, after the policy they promoted seriously harmed the industry – but they were still keen to point out the irony.

To sum up …

