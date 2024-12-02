Richard Tice broke all irony records by tweeting that only Reform can save UK fishing, at the exact moment he was missing a parliamentary fishing debate

Politics Reform UK

The Reform UK Party is the evolution of the Brexit Party, which was itself the evolution of UKIP. Politics junkies may remember that both the Brexit Party and UKIP had appalling attendance records in the European Parliament.

The most ironic example of the Brexit gang being all mouth and no trousers is that self-styled champion of UK fishing, Nigel Farage, attended just one of the 42 Fisheries committee meetings that took place while he was a member.

It seems that their long tradition of idleness and hypocrisy is still alive and well in 2024. On Thursday, former Reform UK leader Richard Tice posted this.

Fighting talk, indeed. Except Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael spotted Tice’s campaigning, and shared this comment.

As it happens I was leading a debate in Parliament on the UK fishing industry while you were tweeting this Richard – it is a shame no one from Reform had the time to join. There is more to life than Twitter! https://t.co/DV6px2YAGN — Alistair Carmichael MP (@amcarmichaelMP) November 28, 2024

Awkward. A Community Note, complete with a link to Hansard, confirmed that all five Reform UK MPs were far too busy tweeting and suchlike to “protect and promote British fishing”.

We doubt that anyone was surprised by this latest Brexiter insult to UK fishing, after the policy they promoted seriously harmed the industry – but they were still keen to point out the irony.

3:00pm on the Twittersphere: @TiceRichard stands up for UK fishing 3:00pm in Parliament: Richard Tice nowhere to be seen in debate on UK fishing Priorities. pic.twitter.com/YsQCkRG6Kl — Alistair Carmichael MP (@amcarmichaelMP) November 28, 2024

Fury as Reform MPs refuse to do their job and turn up to Parliament to debate and vote on fishing, then, with great hypocrisy, write about fishing on social media. https://t.co/zjBmP07zky — Dr Martin Opposes Gov’t Corruption (@MartinRemains) November 29, 2024

So why did you all miss the parliamentary debate? https://t.co/k0EUwZYIL0 pic.twitter.com/p7YXv1bFVh — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) November 28, 2024

Your Brexit broke #Fishing. That’s it. That’s the reply. — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) November 28, 2024

He is always there for a photo op. Never when there is work to be done.

The bloke on the left can see the future. pic.twitter.com/vBCXzmYXAM — Ian Miles (@IanMile36813250) November 29, 2024

Well, their leader @Nigel_Farage has history of not showing up for fishing issues, so not surprised. — ☆Mr Sal☆ (@Mr_Sal_) November 28, 2024

MPs held a debate on the future of fishing today, not a single Reform UK MP showed up, Richard. https://t.co/kqtfMoysbg — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) November 28, 2024

Reform, about as useful as a chocolate teapot. pic.twitter.com/6XFsuqKmQk — Rootin Hootin Tootin (@HootinRootin) November 28, 2024

But bu but, I thought reform were all about "are sovereignty" and "are fishermens!"?? https://t.co/uCWvMKtrI0 — RaytopianPickle (@RaytopianPickle) November 28, 2024

Love a good community note w⚓️ https://t.co/WGgU7WScXN — Jack Connor (@JSWC1995) November 29, 2024

Where were all your MPs for the debate today then?

Why were you all missing Almost like you don’t care — Just Dave Now (@justdave89now) November 28, 2024

Ah the Invisible Men of Reform … https://t.co/tNz16mvhOD — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) November 29, 2024

To sum up …

Every time something new appears in the news Richard Tice immediately reports that ReformUK will fix it. I reckon because of the huge number of times he has said this it will take over 50 years to achieve this! We really can’t believe anything they promise! — Carolyn Anderson (@Carolyn69816106) November 28, 2024

