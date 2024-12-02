Celebrity James Blunt

This was an open goal for James Blunt but his response still hit the back of the net in some style

John Plunkett. Updated December 2nd, 2024

It’s been a little while since we featured James Blunt being funny on Twitter so this is long overdue.

It begins in mildly convoluted fashion, a streaming radio station called ‘Mad Wasp Radio’ which prompted this exchange on Twitter (stick with it).

And it was the last one of these which didn’t go unnoticed by the great man (never let it be said that he is never less than always on).

Nailed it.

And because we’re talking Blunt, it took us back to when he met some of his fans in an album signing meet and greet a little while back, and it really didn’t disappoint.

