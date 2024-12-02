This was an open goal for James Blunt but his response still hit the back of the net in some style
It’s been a little while since we featured James Blunt being funny on Twitter so this is long overdue.
It begins in mildly convoluted fashion, a streaming radio station called ‘Mad Wasp Radio’ which prompted this exchange on Twitter (stick with it).
Paul. Is just changing 1 word in the title again… So lazy #msspydasweb
— Brian Taylor ️ (@BrianTaylor009) November 30, 2024
Tbh I would’ve gone with goodbye my love too #MadWaspRadio #MsSpydasWeb
— MadWaspXS (@MadWaspXS) November 30, 2024
James Blunt is currently becoming a cult. #msspydasweb
— Brian Taylor ️ (@BrianTaylor009) November 30, 2024
And it was the last one of these which didn’t go unnoticed by the great man (never let it be said that he is never less than always on).
Spellcheck working in my favour today. https://t.co/ync9df0InL
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 1, 2024
Nailed it.
And because we’re talking Blunt, it took us back to when he met some of his fans in an album signing meet and greet a little while back, and it really didn’t disappoint.
In fairness, they were literally asking for it…@hmvtweets pic.twitter.com/HfgJprzoWi
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 18, 2024
Source @JamesBlunt