Everyone’s talking about Gregg Wallace and it sent the great Sean Lock’s A++ verdict on the Masterchef presenter viral

Everyone’s talking about Gregg Wallace right now for reasons we presumably don’t need to go into (but if we do, he’s stepped back from BBC1’s Masterchef after the BBC received complaints about his alleged misconduct).

Those making the allegations include former Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, who said he’d used inappropriate sexualised language and jokes, and Rod Stewart, who took the opportunity to absolutely roast him.

We mention it again because it reminded people of what the late, great Sean Lock had to say about Wallace on Eight out of 10 Cats back in the day. And it’s well worth 45 seconds of your time.

We knew Gregg Wallace was an arse when we learned he tried to put his spoon in Sean Lock’s pudding. RIP Sean. pic.twitter.com/5V8PYOS5X2 — Ali Bros (@alistairbrs) November 29, 2024

Boom.

In no surprise to anybody, Sean Lock was right about Gregg Wallace https://t.co/yBIBRrGEpG pic.twitter.com/FqMU0ahQBb — Neil (@_neil95) November 28, 2024

If only the world had heeded Sean Lock’s warning. He knew Gregg Wallace was a wrong ‘un, and we did nothing as he swanned around sticking massive spoonfuls of pudding in his fat face and shouting at crisps and jellybeans in factories while wearing an unnecessary hairnet. pic.twitter.com/x0LCBsr1n6 — Division Order (@divisionorderuk) November 28, 2024

Sean Lock was always right about everything — Fiona Endersby (@FionaEndersby) November 28, 2024

Responding to the allegations, Wallace’s lawyers say it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.

Sean Lock – never fails to make anything better. RIP.

