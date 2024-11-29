Celebrity Gregg Wallace Sean Lock

Everyone’s talking about Gregg Wallace and it sent the great Sean Lock’s A++ verdict on the Masterchef presenter viral

John Plunkett. Updated November 29th, 2024

Everyone’s talking about Gregg Wallace right now for reasons we presumably don’t need to go into (but if we do, he’s stepped back from BBC1’s Masterchef after the BBC received complaints about his alleged misconduct).

Those making the allegations include former Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, who said he’d used inappropriate sexualised language and jokes, and Rod Stewart, who took the opportunity to absolutely roast him.

We mention it again because it reminded people of what the late, great Sean Lock had to say about Wallace on Eight out of 10 Cats back in the day. And it’s well worth 45 seconds of your time.

Boom.

Responding to the allegations, Wallace’s lawyers say it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.

Sean Lock – never fails to make anything better. RIP.

