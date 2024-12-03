Entertainment next-level skills
Want to see an indoor skydiving Freddie Mercury-a-like? Of course you do!
A clip of Fred Fernández at the indoor skydiving tournament, Wind Games, in 2019 absolutely blew away everyone who’s seen it.
The Spanish indoor skydiving instructor wowed the crowds and judges with his tribute to his namesake, Freddie Mercury. Watch and marvel.
Full marks for the performance, and a bonus for the spot-on costume.
YouTube users gave a virtual standing ovation.
Therapist: Flying Freddie Mercury isn’t real, he won’t harm you.
Flying Freddie Mercury:
Vollmond
Should be an Olympic sport.
Thomas Bonnes
Best shit I’ve seen in 10 years.
Nur Hazrodin Mamaluba
Looks like he was trying to break free.
JamesPhillips2734
Over on Twitter/X, Rex Chapman described it as “The best thing you’ll see today.”, and he may well be right.
Here’s what other people thought of it.
This just made my morning. https://t.co/FCGlXuZibM
— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) December 14, 2021
— Vernam Cipher (@Vernam) December 14, 2021
when the 3rd coffee hits – https://t.co/bY3AVo0d61
— Robin (@radioladiorobin) December 14, 2021
There was also this –
— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) December 14, 2021
If it’s good enough for Taika Waititi, who are we to argue?
