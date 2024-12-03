Nigel Farage is back on Question Time – again – and of all the totally on-point comebacks this one hit the rest out of the park

Politics comebacks nigel farage Question Time

The BBC does love a bit of Nigel Farage, and nowhere do they love Nigel Farage more than on Question Time, where there Reform UK leader will be back this week.

On Question Time from Lincoln this week: Jacqui Smith, Kevin Hollinrake, Alastair Campbell, and Nigel Farage Would you like to be in the #bbcqt audience in Lincoln on Thursday 5th Dec? Apply here now: https://t.co/CXxg8Qn7nm pic.twitter.com/JOaXCZ16Zb — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) December 2, 2024

And it prompted no end of consternation and with good reason you might think.

This is beyond a joke, this is a party leader with FIVE MPs . https://t.co/wcHH4Zyvfu — James Graham (@JamesGrahamAuth) December 2, 2024

Farage? Again? Where are the Lib Dems? They've got far more MP's so this continuous amount of air time to this one man is wholly disproportionate. — Ruth Shaw (@IntegrityOK) December 2, 2024

Farage using his season ticket — Fr Ian Maher SCP#RejoinEU (@IanMaher7) December 3, 2024

This is getting silly. pic.twitter.com/rH64U5CWIG — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) December 2, 2024

Just FYI, the Lib Dems won 72 seats. — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) December 2, 2024

I urge @campbellclaret to raise this and also to stop the presenter from cutting him off at the first opportunity. https://t.co/Nf5sCoQu8Y — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) December 2, 2024

You see Farage more on Question Time than you do in parliament… — Samuel L (@MrLGeo) December 2, 2024

But of all the funny comebacks, this one surely said it best.

The only way we're going to get this fucker off the air is if Question Time is broadcast from Clacton. https://t.co/TKV0XgA1d8 — Brexit Pirates (@BrexitPirates) December 2, 2024

Boom.

To conclude …

