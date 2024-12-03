Of all the next-level bigots trolling this woman’s PhD, none of them fell on their face faster than this American attention seeker

Weird World education takedowns

It’s been quite a week for @DrAllyLouks who went on Twitter to show off her PhD and ended up a viral sensation.

To (briefly!) recap this is how it started, the culmination of her work on the use of scent in literature, ‘Olfactory Ethics: The Politics of Smell in Modern and Contemporary Prose’.

Thrilled to say I passed my viva with no corrections and am officially PhDone. pic.twitter.com/4qwCyFYocX — Dr Ally Louks (@DrAllyLouks) November 27, 2024

And many people – all of whom no doubt have PhDs of their own, right? – didn’t think that was a suitable topic of study, most, if not all of them, simultaneously failing to get what PhDs are all about.

Dr Louks took time out to correct people’s misapprehensions, invariably and predictably in much politer terms than the ones that they used.

To clarify for anyone unfamiliar with academia, I have a PhD in English Literature, not a PhD in Olfactory Ethics – that is the subject of my thesis that earned me the PhD. https://t.co/ynFHb6mYIP — Dr Ally Louks (@DrAllyLouks) December 1, 2024

Wait until they hear there’s an entire field and decades of research on this subject. I do appreciate that this sounds implausible, but just because you’ve never heard of/thought about something doesn’t mean it’s not a valid or interesting thing to engage with. https://t.co/EFW18jTQIP — Dr Ally Louks (@DrAllyLouks) December 1, 2024

It sure is and I sure am. This project also got me an offer to study at Oxford, among other world-leading institutions. It’s interesting that some people are so quick to write my research off despite knowing nothing about it. https://t.co/Uc19wXxsGk — Dr Ally Louks (@DrAllyLouks) November 30, 2024

This one’s my favourite. https://t.co/EK5EulcawR — Dr Ally Louks (@DrAllyLouks) November 30, 2024

I really don’t think a lack of education is the issue here, but rather a lack of compassion. https://t.co/0NCE08m4ux — Dr Ally Louks (@DrAllyLouks) December 1, 2024

But of all the uber trolls who came out of the woodwork, surely none fell on their face harder than this guy.

It’s since been deleted, obviously. And, just in case you haven’t spotted, this is why.

bro doesn’t even know where the University of Cambridge is pic.twitter.com/9mweGneW4M — Ryan Ruby (@_ryanruby_) December 2, 2024

Maybe he can do a PhD in places with the same names. Sounds like it might be a life’s work.

Misogyny makes you stupid. — Ryan Ruby (@_ryanruby_) December 2, 2024

He is American, why are you shocked? — Cllr_Welekazi (@African_Spring) December 3, 2024

I hope that no federal funds were used for his education. — Daniel Nessim, PhD (@dnessim) December 2, 2024

There are grown adults who think it’s nonsense to analyse sensory imagery in literature, a basic thing taught in middle school. These people passively consume fiction without understand the mechanics of how and why it works, which makes them the perfect targets for propaganda pic.twitter.com/Vhr0sntDyW — Moniza Hossain (@moniza_hossain) December 2, 2024

Never less than fair and balanced, obviously, here’s what @SwipeWright said later.

I wasn’t aware of the extent of the backlash this person was facing when I tweeted about critiquing her thesis in an article. It seems she has been subjected to harassment, including doxxing and personal threats. I’ll refrain from adding fuel to the firestorm. pic.twitter.com/MPDyTVvRUU — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 2, 2024

Some of the comments like, “Colin saw a pretty, clever young girl and his first instinct was misogyny!” are so ridiculous. I said I was going to attack her ideas, not her personally. Ideas are always fair game. I just don’t want to inadvertently contribute to a harassment… — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 2, 2024

Lastly, to those demanding an apology from me: I will not apologize because I have nothing to apologize for. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 2, 2024

Whoda thunk it?

Much more important than all of that, obviously, congratulations @drallylouks!

