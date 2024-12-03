Weird World education takedowns

Of all the next-level bigots trolling this woman’s PhD, none of them fell on their face faster than this American attention seeker

John Plunkett. Updated December 3rd, 2024

It’s been quite a week for @DrAllyLouks who went on Twitter to show off her PhD and ended up a viral sensation.

To (briefly!) recap this is how it started, the culmination of her work on the use of scent in literature, ‘Olfactory Ethics: The Politics of Smell in Modern and Contemporary Prose’.

And many people – all of whom no doubt have PhDs of their own, right? – didn’t think that was a suitable topic of study, most, if not all of them, simultaneously failing to get what PhDs are all about.

Dr Louks took time out to correct people’s misapprehensions, invariably and predictably in much politer terms than the ones that they used.

But of all the uber trolls who came out of the woodwork, surely none fell on their face harder than this guy.

It’s since been deleted, obviously. And, just in case you haven’t spotted, this is why.

Maybe he can do a PhD in places with the same names. Sounds like it might be a life’s work.

Never less than fair and balanced, obviously, here’s what @SwipeWright said later.

Whoda thunk it?

Much more important than all of that, obviously, congratulations @drallylouks!

Source @drallylouks