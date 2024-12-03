Celebrity comebacks David baddiel

You don’t have to be a reader of a certain age to appreciate David Baddiel’s A++ takedown of this troll (but it will help)

Poke Staff. Updated December 3rd, 2024

David Baddiel is something of an expert at taking down trolls, having dedicated an entire stage show to the pursuit.

We mention this after the writer and comedian has been at it again in particularly enjoyable style on Twitter. And it’s definitely done to be filed under ‘you don’t have to be a certain age to appreciate this, but it’ll help).

It began when someone responded like this to Baddiel’s take on Gregg Wallace and his broadside (since redacted, kind of) at ‘middle class women of a certain age).

Prompting Baddiel to reply like this.

Boom.

Good times.

And then there was this..

Not quite the same when the person you are attempting to troll has just given you your punchline though.

