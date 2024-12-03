You don’t have to be a reader of a certain age to appreciate David Baddiel’s A++ takedown of this troll (but it will help)

Celebrity comebacks David baddiel

David Baddiel is something of an expert at taking down trolls, having dedicated an entire stage show to the pursuit.

We mention this after the writer and comedian has been at it again in particularly enjoyable style on Twitter. And it’s definitely done to be filed under ‘you don’t have to be a certain age to appreciate this, but it’ll help).

It began when someone responded like this to Baddiel’s take on Gregg Wallace and his broadside (since redacted, kind of) at ‘middle class women of a certain age).

Prompting Baddiel to reply like this.

So often trolls miss the opportunity to just go with “That’s you that is.” pic.twitter.com/n5FyxVzo0C — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) December 1, 2024

Boom.

Makes sense once you realise most of us that know this reference are now in our fifties — GC_Paddy (@GC_Paddy) December 1, 2024

Brilliant! My wife and I say that to each other all the time #historytoday — Barry (@Bazza__Baz) December 1, 2024

"You know men, who make mysogenistic comments towards women"..

"..Was the comment made with the intention of impressing said female but has the opposite effect?"

"Yes"

"I have observed the phenomenon"

"That's your best chat up line that is". — 80sMixtaper (@80sMixtaper) December 1, 2024

Good times.

And then there was this..

Remember that guy who was quite edgy & funny, but then decided to rage FOR the machine and lie system…

Thats YOU that is. — ProperGander17 (@anon_welsh) December 1, 2024

Not quite the same when the person you are attempting to troll has just given you your punchline though.

