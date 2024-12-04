Donald Trump’s AI image of him taking control of Canada might have had more impact if it didn’t show the Alps

US donald trump

Over on Truth Social, Donald Trump is once again proving how badly named the platform is – this time with this excessively flattering A.I. image.

The President Elect has suggested making Canada part of the US, much like he was going to buy Greenland the last time he was in office. We doubt President Trudeau is quaking in his boots.

There were many problems with Trump’s post, but one seemed more relevant than the others.

In an attempt to intimidate Canada, Trump posted an ai image of illegally crossing into Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/ia7sWdRBSa — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) December 3, 2024

Yes – the mountain Trump is gazing at is the Matterhorn, and while he may not have noticed – these people did.

1.

2.

Thats the Matterhorn. It's in Switzerland, Einstein. pic.twitter.com/SKNq2Y8iR9 — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) December 4, 2024

3.

Imagine the struggle his lungs would go through at that elevation. pic.twitter.com/MeaBgGqniG — El Capitan (@El_kirk0) December 3, 2024

4.

5.

We are living in the dumbest timeline https://t.co/hPNP8SwCmj — festive rachel garniss (@rachel_garniss) December 3, 2024

6.

7.

LOLOL someone is standing in the mountains in switzerland….

cant even find canada on a map — J C (@DoobieJC) December 3, 2024

8.

There’s nothing funny or clever about the President-elect repeatedly “joking” that Canada should become part of the United States. It's going to be four long years with this deranged buffoon in the White House pic.twitter.com/9y3QEyL6Y6 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 3, 2024

9.

Oh Switzerland. (At least the flag has the same colours as Canada) https://t.co/gGGoYbPGbo pic.twitter.com/68KbPWnGzt — Christopher Lean (@CDML) December 4, 2024

10.

11.

And what do I see there, the Matterhorn? Now they're stealing the most beautiful mountain in the world from us Swiss!!! You can do anything with those stupid Magas, they have no idea anyway. — Jasmin Tschantré (@Caprice_721) December 4, 2024

12.

Apparently the latest Trump fantasy is to have him plant the Canadian flag somewhere in the Alps. — Carrie Sweet (@Anybodyhomehere) December 3, 2024

This makes as much sense as anything else to do with Trump.

Donald Trump admires Canada so much, he went to Switzerland with our flag so he could gaze at it and the Matterhorn at the same time Or something pic.twitter.com/qxjHr6dh84 — Tom Parkin (@TomPark1n) December 3, 2024

Donald Trump