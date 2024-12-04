US donald trump

Donald Trump’s AI image of him taking control of Canada might have had more impact if it didn’t show the Alps

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 4th, 2024

Over on Truth Social, Donald Trump is once again proving how badly named the platform is – this time with this excessively flattering A.I. image.

Trump, looking ridiculously slim, standing on a mountain, gazing at other mountains in the range, while a Canadian flag flutters next to him. Text - Oh, Canada.

The President Elect has suggested making Canada part of the US, much like he was going to buy Greenland the last time he was in office. We doubt President Trudeau is quaking in his boots.

There were many problems with Trump’s post, but one seemed more relevant than the others.

Yes – the mountain Trump is gazing at is the Matterhorn, and while he may not have noticed – these people did.

This makes as much sense as anything else to do with Trump.

