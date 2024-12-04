The front of the Christmas tree is very different to the back of the Christmas tree – 17 similarly mismatched things

Twitter christmas

If your Christmas tree stands in a corner, which they so often do, there’s a big strip down the back that nobody will see, so why would you waste time, effort and baubles making it look fancy? You wouldn’t, right?

That concept has become something of a popular meme around this time of the year, serving as a springboard to post funny comparisons like these –

1.

Front of the Christmas tree / back of the Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/q0jRayQgKF — Matthew (@fattmellows) December 1, 2024

2.

front of the back of the

Xmas tree Xmas tree pic.twitter.com/IJHuxCfre9 — kramerica industries (@hepimp) December 1, 2024

3.

The front of the The back of the

Christmas tree: Christmas tree: https://t.co/RUxxNqAcx0 pic.twitter.com/kQqB2Dm4UR — Carter Christensen (@CarterChristens) November 27, 2024

4.

Front of the Back of the

Xmas tree. Xmas tree. pic.twitter.com/TQtr0jr9x2 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) December 1, 2024

5.

Front of the Back of the

Xmas tree Xmas tree pic.twitter.com/ZoKCK3aKD8 — Julie D Irwin (@JDIrwinbooks) December 1, 2024

6.

Front of the tree / Back of the tree pic.twitter.com/b7gSs3yt1Q — Grace (@graceyldn) December 1, 2024

7.

Front of the Back of the

Christmas tree. Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/Xn3hYR3Np8 — Anna (@anna_bobs) November 28, 2023

8.

The front of the Christmas tree vs. the back of the Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/qrhmpJO9Nc — LorazeKim™  ‍☠️ (@LorazeKim) November 23, 2024

9.