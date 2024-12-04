This montage of ‘every BBC 1 Christmas ident since 1974’ is a nostalgically festive treat

Videos bbc1 christmas Christmas advert

You know that Christmas is just around the corner when the BBC launch their new idents for their seasonal programming, which is what happened a few days ago when they posted their latest Wallace (not Gregg) and Grommit themed effort, which they posted on Twitter.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with exclusive Wallace & Gromit themed Christmas idents on the BBC Watch them ➡️ https://t.co/KIZbThrd6W pic.twitter.com/1qv01GwSli — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 30, 2024

Charming stuff! To mark the launch of the new idents, Twitter user Lewis has compiled a montage of every BBC One Christmas ident going back 50 years. It’s a nostalgic treat. Mince pies at the ready…

With BBC One unveiling their Christmas ident, I thought I’d upload my short montage of every BBC One Christmas ident since 1974. Enjoy 50 years worth of idents, and memories!☃️ pic.twitter.com/WxxyT20Z1a — Lewis ☃️ (@lewispringle) November 30, 2024

Well that brought back some memories and not just for us…

The revolving globe and rotating background have always been my favourite. — Stephen McKenna (@LondonTommy66) November 30, 2024

Glorious — Auntie Irene (@irene207) December 1, 2024

Some of those are pretty scary looking back on them now — Net (@mrcsmissus) December 1, 2024

When you get to my age, every Christmas really does seem to come round as quickly as that! — John Callan (@J0HNB0YCallan) December 1, 2024

the revolving Santa head is terrifying! — SpringHeeledMoz (@FolkDevil1) December 1, 2024

Fantastic trip down memory lane, some favourites and some I don’t remember at all. Thank you! — SHINE (@ninafcoach) December 1, 2024

I don’t remember all of these but I’d definitely have seen them while sprawled on the carpet in front of the TV playing with Lego and latterly Star Wars toys. Good memories — Sprocket List (@SprocketListUK) December 2, 2024

98 seconds of perfect festive nostalgia. https://t.co/ARsWCRO218 — Iain McD (@pop_rambler) November 30, 2024

And if your appetite is whetted, here is the full and rather astonishing version from 1993…

The BBC One ident for Christmas 1993 literally has to be seen to be believed. pic.twitter.com/5jir44aqRd — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 19, 2019

