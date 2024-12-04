Videos bbc1 christmas Christmas advert

This montage of ‘every BBC 1 Christmas ident since 1974’ is a nostalgically festive treat

David Harris. Updated December 4th, 2024

You know that Christmas is just around the corner when the BBC launch their new idents for their seasonal programming, which is what happened a few days ago when they posted their latest Wallace (not Gregg) and Grommit themed effort, which they posted on Twitter.

Charming stuff! To mark the launch of the new idents, Twitter user Lewis has compiled a montage of every BBC One Christmas ident going back 50 years. It’s a nostalgic treat. Mince pies at the ready…

Well that brought back some memories and not just for us…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And if your appetite is whetted, here is the full and rather astonishing version from 1993…

Source @lewispringle