We reckon Yule love Garron Noone’s funny rant about the effect of shrinkflation on Christmas chocolates

We’ve all noticed the sneaky size reduction confectionery manufacturers have introduced, while not matching it with a price cut, and sometimes – the absolute gall! – actually bumping the price upwards.

Completely outrageous.

TikTok star, singer and comedian Garron Noone has also noticed, and he’s not prepared to stand by and stay silent.

Here’s his very funny and entirely justified rant on the topic. (Not Topics, specifically …all the chocolates.)

“You wouldn’t even make a dog sick with that much chocolate.

That would make a dog sick, by the way. I always forget some people on the internet are very stupid.”

“This is what Christmas is all about. You get up early in the morning – you eat sweets. You go for a little nap, then you get up and you have breakfast and you eat sweets. And then you have a nap and you have dinner and then you eat sweets.”

We’d struggle to argue with most of that. Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

1.

Never forgave them for taking out the Galaxy Truffle to be honest.

Gav

2.

I love how he fact checks himself in his own rant.

brenda

3.

Opened a box of Heroes before and the double deckers were only single deck. Absolute joke.

Rich S

4.

Lidl or Aldi need to make a big tin with minis of all their knock off bars and call it festivities, they’ll make a fortune.

pearbasket

5.

The Christmas sweets are on ozempic.

Emma Michelle

Garron’s rage found its way to Twitter/X, courtesy of T. Bernadetti.

It was team Bigger Chocolates all the way down.

1.

Bought a twix the other day. Jesus , they’re tiny now — Baggy (@Baggy88) December 3, 2024

2.

My man is fighting the good fight. — AYR TBONE (@CactusBengal) December 4, 2024

3.

This is the real war on christmas https://t.co/lDZqCQMD6B — You can call me V (@vspearson85) December 4, 2024

4.

The sly servants of the dark side have been reducing our joy but not the price for years now & thought we wouldn’t notice???!! — Mud (@Mud544823259826) December 4, 2024

5.

6.

7.

Mr Delicious, I feel an online petition would be the appropriate reaction. Here's my ❎️ in the box! — Trevor Seaton (@trevseatonart) December 4, 2024

8.

Love it .. ever so right

These brands should be ashamed of themselves .. they make enough profit..

wait till Lidl Aldi BM have their versions of these at 1/2 the price .. let the competition start — 4eyes (@EYECULATER) December 4, 2024

It could be worse …

Listen, these are no longer sold in Australia, devastation doesn’t even cover it.

chubby_little_hermit

Thoughts and prayers with Australia at this difficult time.

