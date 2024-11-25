Someone bought a banana duct-taped to a wall for $6.2 million – no, really – and it made Garron Noone’s creativity run wild

Weird World art Garron Noone

If you thought the people who bought those ape NFTs were depriving a few villages of an idiot, wait until you hear about cryptobro Justin Sun. He has just hit the headlines by spending $6.2 million on a banana duct-taped to a wall. As you do.

I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve bought the banana !!! @SpaceX @Sothebys I am Justin Sun, and I’m excited to share that I have successfully acquired Maurizio Cattelan’s iconic work, Comedian for $6.2 million. This is not just an artwork; it represents a cultural phenomenon… pic.twitter.com/lAj1RE6y0C — H.E. Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) November 21, 2024

It’s not the original banana (thankfully) because Maurizio Cattelan created his piece – aptly named ‘Comedian’, as he’s having a laugh – in 2019. It isn’t the original duct tape, either, so we’re in a sort of modern art Trigger’s broom situation – and not everyone is convinced of its artistic merit.

You bought a banana taped to the wall? — borovik (@3orovik) November 21, 2024

The art world's most expensive potassium supplement proves money can't buy taste, but it can certainly buy attention. — Botto (@bottoproject) November 21, 2024

"It's one banana, what could it cost? $6.2 million?" pic.twitter.com/5MbGrnjavr — Christian Keil (@pronounced_kyle) November 21, 2024

Start the bidding at $121,000.00 pic.twitter.com/ydraegpVLE — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) November 22, 2024

Garron Noone, TikTok superstar, singer and comedian (though not, himself, a banana taped to a wall) shared his totally frank and slightly NSFW response, and we’re looking forward to the update from Sotheby’s.

“I literally just did this by eye. My artistic eye. It just poured out of me.”

TikTok users were impressed by Garron’s newly developed artistic flair.

1.

I went to art school and the main thing I came away from it with was that if you tell a good story about your piece, it’s more likely to sell for a high price. You should make millions.

Lisa Haffey

2.

Another example of people with more money than sense. Your artwork was delicious.

Trishe82

3.

Such powerful pieces that speak to the nature of modern society. We are held captive by our history as it defines us so strongly. The vitamin demonstrates the overcomplication of life…

sarahjywi49

4.

Your art has a vintage hue to it, therefore, undoubtedly, more valuable.

ReePlusDot

5.

I have glued an avocado somewhere. but I can’t remember where. Alas, my fortune is lost.

supercompooper

6.

Oh my goodness, they are beautiful! Sadly, I couldn’t afford to purchase any of them.

Annmarie Macleod

7.

If only I’d have thought of the banana art! I’m flaming skint and now can’t afford a banana.. could have been spending Christmas with the heating on.

Just_ice

8.

“Raisin On a Plate” is my holiday centerpiece this year. Friends and family just can’t stop talking about it.

Nancy Blair

9.

I’m feeling the orange and multi vitamin piece. So like would you take 4 million?

Chevy Cheddar

10.

We just studied that banana on art history! But it’s nothing to your Orange In A Bowl With a Bit of Ketchup On It. Brilliant lines and form balance.

MurrayMae

11.

The contrast between Orange and Orange vitamin is genius.

LinMaida

12.

A Masterpiece, Priceless Your use of colour is mind blowing.

Audscoops

Somebody had to say it, and it was sallyaskquith1.

This is bananas.

