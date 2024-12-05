This ‘brilliant and intelligent’ take on Gregg Wallace is that rarest of things, something on LinkedIn worth reading

Celebrity Gregg Wallace

It’s all gone quiet on Gregg Wallace’s Instagram account after the (not right now) MasterChef presenter apologised for his ‘middle aged women of a certain age’ rant.

Now his co-presenter John Torrode has had his say. Well, kind of, issuing a statement that doesn’t actually mention Wallace by name.

Anyway, we mention it again because of this take on the whole thing which is that rarest of things, something worth reading on LinkedIn.

It was posted by and shared by @Mummy_Central on Twitter, who said it was a ‘brilliant and intelligent’ take on the whole thing.

A brilliant and intelligent take on the Gregg Wallace saga. pic.twitter.com/TaK2Riohcw — Purple Reigns (@Mummy_Central) December 4, 2024

And here it is again just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

‘Gregg Wallace isn’t a rare thing. He’s very common in the workplace. The belittling throw away comments, the undermining, the different standard they are held to. The lazy entitlement. ‘If Gregg Wallace was a woman he wouldn’t have the career he’s had. The supremacy of the average bloke has done well for him. Like a puddle, he thinks the world is a perfect fit for him, he can’t see beyond his own edges. Doesn’t need to. ‘The thousands of Greggs are enabled by organisations that talk a good game about values but do nothing to actually address the behaviour. Top down toxicity setting the parameters. ‘It’s only shocking cos Gregg is that secure in his own mind that he’s gone public with the thoughts that many share. He is quite literally the stupid tip of the iceberg.’

Not everyone agreed with all of it – some people none of it – but it had no shortage of plaudits.

Gregg Wallace doesn’t seem to realise he’s a man of a certain age old enough to be a grandfather there are not many grandfather’s who would talk to women sexually. — Jennifer Johnson (@lhsaapso1) December 4, 2024

There is routinely pretty shocking behavior by women on tv that ud perpetrated by men wd result in instant dismissal and cancelling. He’s a crude oaf, no question but he was always hired to be a barrow boy bit of rough. There us a whiff of hypocrisy here — Brendan Gallagher (@gallagherbren58) December 4, 2024

That is so true. Wow. — The Beagle (@beaglebugle) December 4, 2024

READ MORE

Reece Witherspoon on why she dreads scripts written only by men just went wildly viral and she totally nails it

Source Lee Woodard H/T @Mummy_Central