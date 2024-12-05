Reece Witherspoon on why she dreads scripts written only by men just went wildly viral and she totally nails it

Celebrity hollywood movies tv

Here’s a not entirely new clip of the fabulous Reece Witherspoon – it’s back from 2015 in fact – but it’s as sadly true today as it was then.

It’s the star accepting the Glamour woman of the year award explaining why she dreads scripts in which no woman has been involved.

And she totally nails it.

Reese Witherspoon was so iconic for this pic.twitter.com/tj3lZeRJD5 — Women Posting W's (@womenpostingws) December 4, 2024

Boom!

this is so brilliant and so true — CSG (@MrCSG75) December 5, 2024

She’s so fucking right! It’s so easy to brush over it as well cause it almost subliminally conditions people to believe that women nearly always require direction from a man and aren’t capable of independent thought. — Morgs (@M0rganGlaysher) December 4, 2024

I have never met a woman who could not handle a crisis. — Iqra (@IqraThePoet) December 5, 2024

And there were also lots of men saying something like this, just not always (rarely) as politely as this.

My wife started a grease fire in our kitchen and ran out to the living room and said “what do I do?!” It does happen. — A. Ego (@CobAltEgo) December 4, 2024

