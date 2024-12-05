Celebrity hollywood movies tv

Reece Witherspoon on why she dreads scripts written only by men just went wildly viral and she totally nails it

John Plunkett. Updated December 5th, 2024

Here’s a not entirely new clip of the fabulous Reece Witherspoon – it’s back from 2015 in fact – but it’s as sadly true today as it was then.

It’s the star accepting the Glamour woman of the year award explaining why she dreads scripts in which no woman has been involved.

And she totally nails it.

Boom!

And there were also lots of men saying something like this, just not always (rarely) as politely as this.

Source @womenpostingws