This clip of George Michael giving Paula Yates a preview of ‘Last Christmas’ is too gorgeously bittersweet for words

The recent BBC documentary on the making of Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ to mark its 40th anniversary this year is a fascinating time capsule of the era – from the musicians to the fashions.

One of the most memorable parts of the film is seeing a young George Michael contributing his vocals to the song (he’s the best singer on the track, though Boy George gives him a run for his money).

george recording “do they know it’s christmas?” (nov. 1984) he improved his line so much. it sounded so much better pic.twitter.com/8Bwo6hAXDD — t ♡ (@crazymandance) November 29, 2024

One clip, in particular, has gone viral over the past week. In it, George – still only 21 years old at the time – is shown chatting to TV presenter (and partner of Band Aid co-founder Bob Geldof) Paula Yates. He’s telling her about the next single for Wham! coming out around the same time as the Band Aid charity single for Christmas 1984. And he sings her a small preview of the song. Which is, of course, ‘Last Christmas’.

this is like asking leonardo da vinci what his next project is and he draws a sketch of the mona lisa for you pic.twitter.com/XOedrhqeQ3 — candy kane (@veryvexing) December 4, 2024

It’s a gorgeously bittersweet moment between two icons of the era, both taken too soon (Yates died in 2000, aged 41, while Michael died on Christmas Day 2016, aged 53).

And of course, the irony is that ‘Last Christmas’ lost the Christmas No 1 race in 1984 to ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’. But last year (2023), ‘Last Christmas’ finally made it to No 1 for Christmas.

Here’s a selection of some of the best responses.

1.

Best christmas song ever written and that ever will be written. pic.twitter.com/g2druV8rTx — Nick (@NG_33x) December 5, 2024

2.

If someone sang me the greatest Christmas song in the world to my face before it became popular I would die — ✩✩ (@MooMooFail) December 5, 2024

3.

It’s like you’re asking for the next big thing, and he just casually delivers one of the greatest works ever made. — Tina (@Drought_Squid) December 5, 2024

4.

Fairly accurate comparison. Especially considering that this man, at 17 years old, one day just thought of something and out came CARELESS WHISPER, my fucking god — Alfonso Gorini (@AlfonsoGorini) December 5, 2024

5.

And one of his best too. They sure don’t make pop songs like that anymore, let alone great and new Christmas songs. RIP George Michael. — Bettinna ⚔️ (@bettinna) December 6, 2024

6.

Imagine releasing Careless Whisper in the summer and then following that up with Last Christmas in the winter. And I’m not even mentioning the fact that Wake Me Up Before You Go Go and Freedom were both released earlier that year too. Insane run. https://t.co/liOExslENp — MarcFC ️ (@marcfc) December 5, 2024

7.

I actually just screamed wow his memory is such a blessing https://t.co/FXwleKQzl7 — y’all don’t feel crazy?? just me?? (@dorawnfredread) December 6, 2024

8.

love the story that he and Andrew were just watching a football match – George disappeared and then came back and said “I just wrote a hit song – come listen” and Andrew barely realized he’d even left for that long — james jamerson (@jc54989) December 5, 2024

9.

vast majority of the quotes saying they though this was diana pic.twitter.com/WI2J7lJSVU — candy kane (@veryvexing) December 5, 2024

10.

I keep writing and deleting everything I want to say after watching this- https://t.co/lLiZz8xXV8 — BAMBI (๑╹ω╹๑ ) (@BambiB0i) December 5, 2024

11.

Reminds me of that video where Elton talks about a song he recently composed called Tiny Dancer https://t.co/PjNBM428w6 pic.twitter.com/fh0NDJXgW7 — you can call me Tim (new acc) (@timtimtim812) December 5, 2024

12.

The fact that footage of this even exists is amazing — nico (@Neekoleeto) December 5, 2024

13.

I got full body chills https://t.co/kGl3dw7XKy — eash (@eashankotha) December 5, 2024

14.

TOP tier christmas song… the depth… the sadness… everything about last xmas by wham is a timeless masterpiece https://t.co/IWhBWxBAFO — malea ◡̈ (@kittentacos) December 5, 2024

