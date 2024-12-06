People shared the smallest hills they will die on and these 27 are very funny and occasionally totally relatable

Life beliefs reddit

Sometimes it’s the silly or perhaps insignificant things that we believe in the most passionately. Silly or insignificant to everyone else, obviously, just not the person who really, really, really believes it.

We say this because of this fabulous Reddit discussion which began after Pennsyltuckey54 asked this.

‘What is the smallest hill you’ll die on?’

And it prompted lots of very funny, entirely relatable but most of all passionately believed answers. Here are our 27 favourites (and tell us yours in the comments why don’t you? Go on!)

1.

‘Utensils need to be at the END of a buffet.

‘So many places put them at the beginning of a buffet. You don’t know what utensils you’ll need yet and then you have to carry them around the whole time. Madness.’

doobie3101

2.

‘If you’re going to serve room temp bread at a restaurant, don’t serve me ice cold butter. Warm one of the two things up.’

JustSomeAudioGuy

3.

‘Actual physical push buttons are way better than sensor buttons. (Like the Xbox 360 sensor buttons).’

Jusin1997

4.

‘Burgers come WITH fries. Stop trying to charge me an extra $7 for 1/4 of a potato’s worth of shoestring fries that get cold before they even reach the plate just because you put truffle oil or some other bullshit on them.’

burgher89

5.

‘You can’t use “exponential” to describe every large increase, especially if you’re only looking at two data points.’

ntomtofu

6.

‘If I had to pay for sauce I better have sauce in the bag.’

dff

7.

‘Stop tacking strings of silent E’s onto the ends of words to emphasize them. You don’t loveeee it. You loooove it. If you were saying it aloud, you’d hold the o, not suddenly start squealing like my tinnitus acting up. It’s not that hard, people.’

iend_81

8.

‘If the automatic door does not open fast enough for me not to break stride, it is broken!’

ilesamsterdam

9.

‘Burgers should be wider not taller, if you need to put a skewer through it its no longer a burger its a keebab.’

anttrees

10.

‘Everyday and every day are different. And not interchangeable.

“An everyday walk in the park” vs “I walk in the park every day.”

nettaLocklear

11.

‘I’m with the boomers on this one, f-ck your QR code. Bring me a paper menu.’

ski0403

12.

‘If someone is behind me, I will always throw my arm back and hold the door. The amount of times people just let it shut in my face has me irate.’

000610478021

13.

‘Leaving time left on a communal microwave means you’re a bad person.’

obo_Joe

14.

‘The thing that divides the barbarians and the civilized of society is giving a wave when someone lets you merge.’

CroqueMonsieur