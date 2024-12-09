A Maga ‘dude’ trolled Shania Twain for performing in her ‘underwear’ and of all the A++ comebacks this one impressed the most

Celebrity comebacks music

Shania Twain became the latest star to fill the ‘legends’ slot at the Glastonbury festival this year and – hard to believe we know – turns 60 next year. Get outta here!

And we mention her because this particular Maga ‘dude’ – anonymously, obviously – trolled her for her choice of outfit while performing, appearing to suggest – no appearing about it, obviously – that it wasn’t suitable for a (nearly) 60 year old.

Shania Twain is nearly 60 years old performing in her underwear…. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/EO6ZAI31wa — American AF (@iAnonPatriot) December 8, 2024

And there was no shortage of supremely satisfying and totally on-point comebacks …

If I looked like that at 60, I'd go to Tesco in my underwear. https://t.co/4PzJV78mS4 — Michelle (@Michelle_C_79) December 8, 2024

My main thoughts on this are that she’s insanely hot and I would be so lucky to know her https://t.co/Hvb7XvbSJC — all bets are off (@betsycantread) December 8, 2024

My thoughts are she looks incredible. https://t.co/6p2ke2k3qx — Dermot O’ Sullivan (@GreenwichCork) December 8, 2024

I think she's amazing! — EastBradenham (I follow back) (@ddbecker5454) December 8, 2024

… but none of them said it better than this person.

Women can wear whatever the fuck they want at whatever age. How’s that for a thought? https://t.co/ZSt4QQyTIF — Shannon (@gardengirl125) December 8, 2024

That do impress us. Very much.

Abso-fucking-lutely!! May we all be that amazing at 60, and even if we aren't, telling people they can and can't wear things is weirdo behavior! — NeptuneBoi (@NeptuneBoi455) December 8, 2024

Also – that’s not her underwear.

Source @iAnonPatriot