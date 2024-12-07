An ‘Alpha male’ suggested there was ‘something tragic’ about Marisa Tomei here and was owned into the next millennium

Celebrity hollywood takedowns

Happy birthday to the fabulous actress Marisa Tomei – what a movie My Cousin Vinnie is – who turned 60 this week. Woo-hoo!

To mark the occasion @AuxGod_ posted these good wishes – and the briefest of videos – on Twitter.

Happy 60th Birthday Marisa Tomei pic.twitter.com/1gyvR3xC9n — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) December 4, 2024

And while it prompted no end of affection, it also – with a grim sense of inevitability, perhaps – caught the eye of a certain kind of ‘Alpha Male’. Specifically, this kind, someone who calls themselves @Indian_Bronson.

I am not saying she isn’t physically fit and pleasant looking, and surely very healthy, but there is something fundamentally tragic about a 60 year old woman without children trying to look sexually appealing. https://t.co/42DBq7rtgl — ib (@Indian_Bronson) December 5, 2024

It comes a day or two after a fellow dude suggested Pamela Anderson had ‘aged like milk’ and these were surely the only responses you need to that.

1.

Hey misogynists, just an FYI but women don’t exist solely to reproduce, nor do we exist just for the male gaze. Hope this helps. — LanaJulie The Alchemy✨ (@lanajulie33) December 6, 2024

2.

OHHH MY GOD WHAT THE FUCK DO U PEOPLE WANT https://t.co/UoCaxEknpu — reaghan (@reaghanhb) December 6, 2024

3.

she’s not trying tho 🙂 — Razib Khan ✍️ (@razibkhan) December 5, 2024

4.

So Marisa Tomei looks hot at 60 and this is cringe because a woman shouldn’t be trying to look sexually appealing at this age yet Pamela Anderson is also embarrassing because she’s 60 and isn’t trying to keep up her sexual appeal. You guys get why women are tired of your shit? pic.twitter.com/c5hLKkYojA — Leonarda Jonie (@leonardaisfunE) December 6, 2024

5.

There is something fundamentally tragic about you putting so much thought into what a complete stranger does with their life. — Rachel Haywire (@AltCulture) December 6, 2024

6.