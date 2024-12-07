Celebrity hollywood takedowns

An ‘Alpha male’ suggested there was ‘something tragic’ about Marisa Tomei here and was owned into the next millennium

Poke Staff. Updated December 7th, 2024

Happy birthday to the fabulous actress Marisa Tomei – what a movie My Cousin Vinnie is – who turned 60 this week. Woo-hoo!

To mark the occasion @AuxGod_ posted these good wishes – and the briefest of videos – on Twitter.

And while it prompted no end of affection, it also – with a grim sense of inevitability, perhaps – caught the eye of a certain kind of ‘Alpha Male’. Specifically, this kind, someone who calls themselves @Indian_Bronson.

It comes a day or two after a fellow dude suggested Pamela Anderson had ‘aged like milk’ and these were surely the only responses you need to that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2