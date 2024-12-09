An American ‘influencer’ said she was ‘heartbroken’ there weren’t more Christians in Japan and was schooled into next week

US christians Japan

To the world of Miami-based Camille Cardona who describes themselves as a ‘full time mom and part time makeshire influencer’. She apparently specialists in Jesus, Motherhood, Daily Life, Style [and] Sharing the peace of a life in Christ.’

So you’ve got the idea.

Anyway, it turns out she has only just found out how many Christians live in Japan – about one and a quarter million by all accounts, and she didn’t take it well. In fact, she took it badly. Really, really badly.

And we mention it because of this particular reply which goes out to any American Christians in any way concerned by the state of religion in Japan right now, shared by @N6cd6f53Ey over on Twitter.

Wanna see a dead body? pic.twitter.com/N6cd6f53Ey — angry buni (@theangriestbuni) December 7, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Boom.

“Sorry bout your heart” faawkkkk — isadore noir‍♀️‍⬛ (@isadorenoir) December 8, 2024

This person wasn’t digging it.

This wasn’t that impressive. — Rusty (@crustyshaklefrd) December 8, 2024

And this reply definitely won’t have helped.

I’m sure you’ve heard that before — angry buni (@theangriestbuni) December 8, 2024

And also, this.

What does 7% per 100K really mean though? — Scribe (@spartan1908) December 8, 2024

I think it was supposed to be 0.7%, they just forgot the point. — Vinn (@Vinn9224) December 8, 2024

Last word to this person, who replied over on Threads.

‘I’m heartbroken that a bunch of professed Christians think that an orange spray-tanned guy who fulfills a bunch of prophecies about the Antichrist is going to save America for Jesus.’

mistergriffith

READ MORE

Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott trolled a critic for going to Portsmouth University and their A++ comeback was first class with honours

Source @theangriestbuni