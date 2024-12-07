Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott trolled a critic for going to Portsmouth University and their A++ comeback was first class with honours

Politics Isabel Oakeshott Marina Purkiss takedowns

To the world of Talk TV now – only briefly – where the station’s resident ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott has been getting all kinds of excited after a poll put Reform UK ahead of both Labour and the Conservatives.

For years, @Nigel_Farage and @TiceRichard were mocked and dismissed by the entire Establishment. @reformparty_uk had no money and barely any paid staff. A handful of true believers kept going. Now look !! Con 26; Ref 24; Lab 23 — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) December 5, 2024

And it caught the attention of political commentator Marina Purkiss, who was curious to know – as were many people, no doubt – precisely how she was defining ‘establishment’.

Define establishment Because for those of us with half a brain cell You, Tice and Farage are the embodiment of it. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) December 6, 2024

But rather than addressing the point, Oakeshott – Gordonstoun educated, briefly Matt Hancock’s ghostwriter and partner of Reform UK’s Richard Tice – did this, rather reinforcing Purkiss’s point (among many other things).

From a graduate of the University of Portsmouth, with a “degree in marketing”, half a brain cell sounds about right https://t.co/77AVh5iCuG — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) December 6, 2024

And Purkiss’s response earned a first class degree with honours.

Yep… My education was free, my parents were uneducated and I ended up with a first class degree, a top-rate corporate job and a bigger media platform than you But congrats to you for using your privilege to become what you are and your boyfriend who is too scared to debate me. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) December 6, 2024

Boom!

And here’s precisely what people made of that.

1.

I hope Isabel Oakeshott’s nylon hair extensions are okay, after being absolutely torched by Marina Purkiss. https://t.co/3ATbV4LflG — Miffy (@miffythegamer) December 6, 2024

2.

I think this is what you call a mic drop moment. Oakeshott displaying a typical elitist “know your place ” vibe. I guess that’s what happens when you become a product of the patriachy https://t.co/tnM8GRGSGV pic.twitter.com/0boe7Ypbnd — Sandy ❤ ️‍ Ally She/Her (@sullivansa1) December 6, 2024

3.

This is exactly how the Reform elite look down their noses at us not millioniare ‘common folk’ https://t.co/6DpTn1GRnQ — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) December 6, 2024

4.

Gather round.

Warm your hands upon the glow of Tufton St meat puppet & general all round fuckwit, Oakeshott, getting publicly owned. You love to see it. https://t.co/8Y2STEvf7C — muttly (@muttlysaid) December 6, 2024

5.

Marina Purkiss pic.twitter.com/K8EaPIkonZ — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) December 6, 2024

6.

Sneering Brexit Elite https://t.co/QXI1dWaOij — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 6, 2024

7.

Marina showing Isabel who is boss. You go girl! https://t.co/4paAs6Pwn0 — Gary L #FBPE #SaveOurNHS #BrexitShambles (@GaryLewis91) December 6, 2024

8.

This is who they really are. This standard issue toff went to fucking Gordonstoun and has the cheek to sneer at a working class woman who made a career for herself before she even spoke about politics? Come for one working class woman and you come for us all. What a twat. https://t.co/tjcENIsX33 — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) December 6, 2024

9.

Utter disdain for people who’ve led completely normal lives. Imagine what Isabel and Tice say about Reform voters when they’re not talking about their investments, or what it’s like not being able to feel. https://t.co/jaW817UM7D — HENRY MORRIS IS ON BLUESKY (@mrhenrymorris) December 6, 2024

To conclude …

Award for burn of the day goes to… https://t.co/CqwwVy9W0v — Peter Starbuck (@Silo1978) December 6, 2024

Last word goes to @MarinaPurkiss.

Isabel here making very clear what she thinks about people who didn’t go to top universities… https://t.co/6Mz2Zoysff — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) December 6, 2024

READ MORE

An ‘Alpha male’ suggested there was ‘something tragic’ about Marisa Tomei here and was owned into the next millennium

Source @MarinaPurkiss