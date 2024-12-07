Politics Isabel Oakeshott Marina Purkiss takedowns

Talk TV ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott trolled a critic for going to Portsmouth University and their A++ comeback was first class with honours

To the world of Talk TV now – only briefly – where the station’s resident ‘feather ruffler’ Isabel Oakeshott has been getting all kinds of excited after a poll put Reform UK ahead of both Labour and the Conservatives.

And it caught the attention of political commentator Marina Purkiss, who was curious to know – as were many people, no doubt – precisely how she was defining ‘establishment’.

But rather than addressing the point, Oakeshott – Gordonstoun educated, briefly Matt Hancock’s ghostwriter and partner of Reform UK’s Richard Tice – did this, rather reinforcing Purkiss’s point (among many other things).

And Purkiss’s response earned a first class degree with honours.

Boom!

And here’s precisely what people made of that.

To conclude …

Last word goes to @MarinaPurkiss.

