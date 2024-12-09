Donald Trump has been up to his handshake shenanigans again – and President Macron was on the receiving end

US donald trump

Five years after being gutted in a devastating fire, the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris has reopened, showing a magnificent restoration that almost defies belief.

C’est la France, c’est le monde.

Du cœur, merci. This is France, this is the world.

Together, we rebuilt Notre-Dame.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you. pic.twitter.com/WUTH1ejGA1 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 8, 2024

Dignitaries from all over the world attended the rededication ceremony, although Dr. Jill Biden was there in place of her husband, and amongst them was the President Elect, Donald Trump.

Why TF is Donald Trump in France for the reopening of Notre Dame and meeting with President Macron? What a total disgrace. pic.twitter.com/2PbOe0POfC — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) December 7, 2024

Apparently when Donald Trump went into the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening with French resident Macron he was booed loudly by the audience. Wasn’t he the one that said Joe Biden wasn’t respected. In fact no one is less respected than Donald Trump and he is again hurting America! pic.twitter.com/NFpNGoMl0j — Mr. Reynolds (@MrReynolds52) December 7, 2024

Tension between Donald Trump and Michel Barnier At the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris pic.twitter.com/FwxYpqhDNw — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 7, 2024

One talking point on social media was Donald Trump’s bizarre way of shaking hands with President Macron – already jumping back into showy domination battles with world leaders.

President Trump is back to dominating world leaders with his handshake. Macron is going to need a hand massage after all that twisting and pulling Trump did to him pic.twitter.com/FQkeEORO3S — George (@BehizyTweets) December 7, 2024

It’s far from their first run-in on the handshake front – and Trump’s departure demonstrated that it’s going to remain a feature.

The handshake battle between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron continues. Their handshake at the Notre Dame Cathedral lasted for 17 seconds, coming short of their previous record of 29 seconds. pic.twitter.com/ebJxaWcBKz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 7, 2024

Trump fans loved it.

Those not in the cult of MAGA commented less favourably on the weirdness.

1.

This is my normal very normal handshake pic.twitter.com/wuhNyq1nEg — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 7, 2024

2.

Donald Trump's cringe azz "strongman" handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron shows he's a tiny man. pic.twitter.com/ELOk1U9keQ — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) December 7, 2024

3.

Trump is such a petulant fucking weirdo. Even the maga-iest MAGAidiots know this shit is embarrassing.pic.twitter.com/id5bqr7iPZ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 8, 2024

4.

whenever Trump and Macron see each other in person pic.twitter.com/nFDhcJ2KhI — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) December 7, 2024

5.

It's the mating dance of the elusive Mangled Apricot Lardbeast. — Bubbe Wokestein ✡️ (@veggieto) December 7, 2024

6.

This is the ape-man shake he uses on people he doesn't like. He's trying to pull Macron off balance, to make him look bad. Like a totally sane person does. — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) December 7, 2024

7.

Trump is psychotic. Macron knows this. — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) December 7, 2024

8.

Trump is back in Paris with his ridiculous, macho handshake. How embarrassing that this man will soon represent the United Statespic.twitter.com/ZwEPBp2i7v — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 7, 2024

9.

Making a very obvious “power move” does not actually make you look powerful. It makes you look insecure. — Kate Shelor (@KateShelor) December 7, 2024

10.

Clown makeup, handshake, dance moves .. he's the star of every world leader's video gag reel. — UnderDog (@NoFear_DogHere) December 7, 2024

11.

Donald's arm is twisted up and goofy looking. — Phenix (@phenixwryter) December 7, 2024

12.

Trump reminds me of a preteen boy trying to show one of the adults how strong his handshake is. Meanwhile Macron is crushing his tiny, weak little hand without so much as flinching. https://t.co/SHNZ1k3BIM — Forest Cleaning Service (@A1VerminRemover) December 9, 2024

13.

This is hilarious because trump is doing his aggressive gorilla handshake where he tries to pull you off your feet but macron is a pretty keen boxer so it isn't happening — Queen Iseabail, the Sassy Lassy (@bandrui0) December 7, 2024

14.

It's a vascular dementia coordination thing. pic.twitter.com/KyNw92VY1x — Tāwhaki the Penguin God (@GhostOfOrwell84) December 7, 2024

Piers Morgan enjoyed the spectacle – naturally.

Here’s the record-breaking Macron-Trump handshake that sets the bar for lengthy, pointlessly macho posturing.

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shared a 29-second handshake, marking the end of Trump's trip to France in 2017. pic.twitter.com/zQ1BEaAeKK — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 5, 2024

