Donald Trump has been up to his handshake shenanigans again – and President Macron was on the receiving end

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 9th, 2024

Five years after being gutted in a devastating fire, the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris has reopened, showing a magnificent restoration that almost defies belief.

Dignitaries from all over the world attended the rededication ceremony, although Dr. Jill Biden was there in place of her husband, and amongst them was the President Elect, Donald Trump.

One talking point on social media was Donald Trump’s bizarre way of shaking hands with President Macron – already jumping back into showy domination battles with world leaders.

It’s far from their first run-in on the handshake front – and Trump’s departure demonstrated that it’s going to remain a feature.

Trump fans loved it.

@DrewHLive President Trump manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron with one of the most dominating handshakes I’ve ever seen We are so back

@CultureWar2020 Why do I find it so Entertaining to Watch TRUMP manhandle Macron with each Handshake Absolute Dominance of a shake .... Trump is Sending a Message...... I'M BACK...

Those not in the cult of MAGA commented less favourably on the weirdness.

Piers Morgan enjoyed the spectacle – naturally.

Here’s the record-breaking Macron-Trump handshake that sets the bar for lengthy, pointlessly macho posturing.

