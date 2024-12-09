Lee Anderson got into such a tantrum over being the butt of a Have I Got News For You joke that he threatened the BBC – 14 favourite reactions

Politics lee anderson Reform UK

In a shocking move from the BBC, they finally allowed Nigel Farage to appear on Question Time last week …for the 38th time. There was a virtual groan from Twitter/X.

“Just one more thing, Mr. Farage. Why are you on Question Time if you’re boycotting the BBC?” pic.twitter.com/OjI8BbtvS9 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) December 5, 2024

I'm so old, I remember when Question Time wasn't a weekly party political broadcast for Reform UK — David__Osland (@David__Osland) December 4, 2024

Next week on Question Time… pic.twitter.com/akXxRt9UCS — Ian Banks (@monkeezgob) December 6, 2024

Mick Lynch went on Question Time once and destroyed the Conservatives, he was never invited on again. Nigel Farage has been on 38 times, but has never impressed anybody. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) December 3, 2024

The very funny Have I Got News For You account made excellent use of a screenshot of the show.

Stumped by the question and down to his last lifeline, one Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant realises that phoning his friend Lee isn't going to win him the jackpot pic.twitter.com/w1vMsE7l0b — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) December 6, 2024

Lee Anderson wasn’t happy about the slight on his intelligence, so he set about proving how clever he is by *checks notes* threatening the TV series – which is produced by Hat Trick, not the BBC – when he actually meant to threaten the BBC, in keeping with Reform’s plan to defund the corporation.

Let’s take a look at that.

It’s like Einstein himself wrote the post. The takedowns pulled no punches.

Thoughts and prayers today for Reform Party thug Lee ‘Free Speech’ Anderson, threatening to shut down the BBC because he has hurty feelings after they said something mean about Nigel Farage … pic.twitter.com/aW4Q2vx1bZ — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) December 8, 2024

“We’ll shut down media because they made a joke about our Party Leader.” Very Berlin, 1934. So is this Reform Party policy now? Or are GBNEWS paying you to do this so they can be Pravda UK? — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) December 8, 2024

When the Lee Andersons and Tories of this world say "freedom of speech" they want "freedom of hate speech" which is why they don't like the ECHR. — Stephen (@SonOfISayPorter) December 8, 2024

Totally normal threatening behaviour from an MP… https://t.co/2egOc2YcOq — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) December 8, 2024

Lee Anderson here announcing ReformUK's intention to silence critical media.

A natural fascist. pic.twitter.com/sN59Y7Qe3w — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) December 7, 2024

You sound rattled. Felled by the sniggles again, Lee? — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) December 7, 2024

Just a Reform party MP actually threatening to shut down the BBC – a public service broadcaster – because a political satire show made fun of him & party leader Nigel Farage We can never allow this dangerous bunch anywhere near power https://t.co/6ikiMTXMwk — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) December 8, 2024

This is what the populist right looks like in this country on X Twitter at the moment. Devoid of rational arguments, merely threats. Just imagine the justifiable outrage if normal people stated, “we’re coming for YOU next” – alarming … https://t.co/dRU2raokBC — Toby Wood (@TobyWoody) December 8, 2024

This speaks volumes about 30p and his need to be portrayed as a loyal foot-soldier, rather than a weak link. — Ern (@Ern400) December 8, 2024

Lee Anderson threatening (and over-valuing) an independent production company from his evil lair under the sea. pic.twitter.com/aIGeiVZRiA — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) December 7, 2024

Imagine being so fragile that you’re threatened by a panel show. Conservatives are so weak https://t.co/DU1jbyTS5u — Katie (@katiekinzakat) December 8, 2024

It's a pity he never threw in the bit about farage appearing on question time 38 times with no seats,think he's just waiting to buy some shares in the private company that will take it over. — che guevara (@Tiger911494404) December 8, 2024

30p Lee’s thin skin wasn’t the only elephant in the room. There’s also the matter of how five Reform UK MPs, who can’t even make their way to a discussion on Fisheries can affect the border legislation.

Lee, you were deputy chair of the Conservative Party and didn’t do anything about border control then. https://t.co/HvuEzm6QA2 — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) December 7, 2024

