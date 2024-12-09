Politics lee anderson Reform UK

Lee Anderson got into such a tantrum over being the butt of a Have I Got News For You joke that he threatened the BBC – 14 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 9th, 2024

In a shocking move from the BBC, they finally allowed Nigel Farage to appear on Question Time last week …for the 38th time. There was a virtual groan from Twitter/X.

The very funny Have I Got News For You account made excellent use of a screenshot of the show.

Lee Anderson wasn’t happy about the slight on his intelligence, so he set about proving how clever he is by *checks notes* threatening the TV series – which is produced by Hat Trick, not the BBC – when he actually meant to threaten the BBC, in keeping with Reform’s plan to defund the corporation.

Let’s take a look at that.

Lee Anderson's quote tweet of Have I Got News For You. When we've sorted border control out we're coming for YOU next. That'll save us a few billion a year.

It’s like Einstein himself wrote the post. The takedowns pulled no punches.

30p Lee’s thin skin wasn’t the only elephant in the room. There’s also the matter of how five Reform UK MPs, who can’t even make their way to a discussion on Fisheries can affect the border legislation.

