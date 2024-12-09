Politics comebacks lee anderson

Lee Anderson wasn’t happy this woman suggested they have more to deal with than men and his jaw-dropping response got him owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated December 9th, 2024

Now you will be fully aware that this is not the first time we have featured the Twitter musings of Reform UK MP (chief whip no less!) Lee Anderson.

Indeed it was only earlier today that we highlighted the profound hump he took with the good people of BBC1’s Have I Got News For You.

Well we’re pleased – kind of – to say that he’s been at it again, and this time it might be his biggest jaw-dropper yet.

It began with a tweet by @Jesii_ca_M highlighting the difference challenges faced by men and women in their everyday life.

And while it was no doubt intended to prompt a debate, surely no-one could have foreseen this unexpected contribution by 30p Lee himself.

Surely he should just pack up and go home right now. There’s no way even Anderson can eclipse this.

If it was attention he was after – of course it was attention he was after – he got it.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2