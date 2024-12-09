Politics comebacks lee anderson
Lee Anderson wasn’t happy this woman suggested they have more to deal with than men and his jaw-dropping response got him owned into next year
Now you will be fully aware that this is not the first time we have featured the Twitter musings of Reform UK MP (chief whip no less!) Lee Anderson.
Indeed it was only earlier today that we highlighted the profound hump he took with the good people of BBC1’s Have I Got News For You.
Well we’re pleased – kind of – to say that he’s been at it again, and this time it might be his biggest jaw-dropper yet.
It began with a tweet by @Jesii_ca_M highlighting the difference challenges faced by men and women in their everyday life.
Women deal with periods, pregnancy, and menopause.
What do men have to deal with?
— Jessica M (@Jesii_ca_M) December 8, 2024
And while it was no doubt intended to prompt a debate, surely no-one could have foreseen this unexpected contribution by 30p Lee himself.
Surely he should just pack up and go home right now. There’s no way even Anderson can eclipse this.
If it was attention he was after – of course it was attention he was after – he got it.
And these people surely said it best.
1.
Very true. Every day I wake up and think: “Fuck sake, off to fight in The Battle of The Somme again.” Bloody sick of it. pic.twitter.com/vS4V2sHSR4
— Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) December 9, 2024
2.
Reform is a party by and for men born in 1967 who believe they were personally gassed at the Somme. pic.twitter.com/dzCmGyT3ps
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) December 9, 2024
3.
Perfection, 10/10, no notes pic.twitter.com/USeblGnl2V
— Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) December 9, 2024
4.
Which one is Lee Anderson? pic.twitter.com/4drYLIJjGE
— sue#NHSLove#FBNHS suesuezep.bsky.social (@SueSuezep) December 9, 2024
5.
The man is a fucking idiot. @LeeAndersonMP_ pic.twitter.com/Wg6azPXGIk
— Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) December 9, 2024
6.
Lee Anderson was born in 1967. pic.twitter.com/BgzhLM1klF
— Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) December 9, 2024
7.
my new standard reply when my wife asks me to do the bins https://t.co/a8wuEPmtsC
— mutable joe (@mutablejoe) December 9, 2024
8.
You just know Lee would have had bone spurs, or changed sides… pic.twitter.com/oeSScLJXzi
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) December 9, 2024
9.
when our Battle of The Somme (1916) cycles line up https://t.co/cRGgDw9QyY
— harry™ ️ (@SCARFYYYY) December 9, 2024