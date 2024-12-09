Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s edit of his welcome by Merseyside students was very different to this humiliating clip from the room

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 9th, 2024

The power of editing has been very much on display after @rosiechesterstv shared a comparison between something Nigel Farage shared to his million TikTok followers and a clip filmed from the audience at the same event.

It’s a thing of beauty.

@rosiechesterstv @Nigel Farage You are one! #alevelpolitics #politics #farage #nigelfarage @Eric Davenport ♬ original sound – rosie

Clearly, the students of Birkenhead Sixth Form College have marked Farage’s card – and they’ve marked it ‘D***head’.

TikTok users enjoyed the heckle – and the contrast.

Hope the reform lot see this!! This is what the country thinks of reform!
Nathan Major

Went to the same conference about 6 years back and he got the same sort of response. He got booed as he walked on.
TheChampagneSocialist

This makes me so happy because I really thought the kids were loving him from the clips I saw on Twitter.
Furtado 1

The reason why they put music over these vids it seems…
Alex Franklyn CC

Well done that man but I’d have used stronger words!
Simon

Of course, something that good was always going to jump to other platforms, being shared on Twitter/X by a few people, including James – @jdtlgr.

The reactions were much as they had been on TikTok – buzzing at the Reform leader’s humiliation.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Merseyside radio presenter and legend, Pete Price summed up the situation.

READ MORE

Alastair Campbell’s no-holds-barred confrontation of Nigel Farage on Question Time got a heartfelt round of applause – in and out of the studio

Source @rosiechesterstv Image Screengrab