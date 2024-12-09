Nigel Farage’s edit of his welcome by Merseyside students was very different to this humiliating clip from the room

Politics nigel farage

The power of editing has been very much on display after @rosiechesterstv shared a comparison between something Nigel Farage shared to his million TikTok followers and a clip filmed from the audience at the same event.

It’s a thing of beauty.

Clearly, the students of Birkenhead Sixth Form College have marked Farage’s card – and they’ve marked it ‘D***head’.

TikTok users enjoyed the heckle – and the contrast.

Hope the reform lot see this!! This is what the country thinks of reform!

Nathan Major

Went to the same conference about 6 years back and he got the same sort of response. He got booed as he walked on.

TheChampagneSocialist

This makes me so happy because I really thought the kids were loving him from the clips I saw on Twitter.

Furtado 1

The reason why they put music over these vids it seems…

Alex Franklyn CC

Well done that man but I’d have used stronger words!

Simon

Of course, something that good was always going to jump to other platforms, being shared on Twitter/X by a few people, including James – @jdtlgr.

Farage got humiliated here pic.twitter.com/joQUG0QUc9 — James (@jdtlgr) December 6, 2024

The reactions were much as they had been on TikTok – buzzing at the Reform leader’s humiliation.

1.

Apparently Farage has a million followers on Tik Tok. Lol. https://t.co/xESHZKvqoL — Andrew Carver (@drew_carver) December 7, 2024

2.

Not having a good couple of days is he, though it won’t make any difference to his minions. https://t.co/cSKbDWz64b — Jamie Jackson (@jamiejacksonjj) December 6, 2024

3.

Nigel Farage, the lies vs the reality. "You're a dickhead," Massive applause. pic.twitter.com/6rid1RmhoX — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) December 7, 2024

4.

If he’s as popular with young people as he claims, why doesn’t he go Glastonbury next summer and stand on the pyramid stage like Corbyn did?

Somehow I don’t think they’ll be chanting Oh Nigel Fagash !! — Tony Dicicco (@TonyDicicco4) December 7, 2024

5.

So whilst they want you to believe Farage is popular with the young uns, this is actually what REALLY happened.

Young uns are laughing at him..they just spun it.

Believe your kids when they tell you their generation think Reform are a joke. pic.twitter.com/fsfMbB1WRq — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) December 7, 2024

6.

The timing between "Your right to say it." and the shouted response of "You're a dickhead" is just perfect. — Eoin Ó Conchobhair (@DrEoin) December 7, 2024

7.

The reaction Farage doesn't want the public to see. https://t.co/ksdKN0o7Rn — Hey Ho (@RosyDarling66) December 7, 2024

8.

Oh the wisdom of the young. Brilliant. — Eric Sutherland (@SutherEric) December 7, 2024

9.

10.

Really important,

Really,

Fucking,

Important. https://t.co/1dfIAMhsqc — Michael Havard N.B – dyslexic & ICBW regularly . (@michael_havard) December 9, 2024

Merseyside radio presenter and legend, Pete Price summed up the situation.

He's a joke — Pete Price (@PeteCityPrice) December 7, 2024

READ MORE

Alastair Campbell’s no-holds-barred confrontation of Nigel Farage on Question Time got a heartfelt round of applause – in and out of the studio

Source @rosiechesterstv Image Screengrab