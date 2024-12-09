Nigella Lawson’s delicious takedown of a cookery mansplainer will never be off the menu

Celebrity mansplaining Nigella Lawson

There’s no shortage of men prepared to pop into a woman’s mentions to tell her she’s doing something wrong, but you’d think they might pause a little before mansplaining an actual expert’s own field to her. LOL. Just kidding – that’s the thing they love the most.

This little exchange from 2018 is a perfect example.

TV chef and national treasure, Nigella Lawson, tweeted her plans for a slow-cooked Christmas ham.

8 kilos of ham and 1 tin of black treacle going into the oven for 24 hours now! I do have a recipe, coming up for #RecipeOfTheDay on Monday (though for a smaller joint of ham) and I’ll give it to you now too https://t.co/ax5qT2Gjid pic.twitter.com/1jPY9RmQhy — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 22, 2018





Up popped cookery expert mansplainer, Tom Smith, with a correction.

He got this reply.

The fridge wouldn’t do a very good job of cooking it! — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 22, 2018

She cooked him!

Most people would have left it at that, but not Tom.

The exchange got a lot of funny reactons, including these –

Pig ignorant — paul lewis (@sirpaullewis) December 24, 2018

I'm so concerned by "Love this, but…". Is he suggesting he *loves* a cold, uncooked 8 kilos of ham with an entire tin of black treacle upturned on it? This man must be stopped. — Stephanie Faye (@StephanieEphani) December 24, 2018

Did someone try to mansplain cooking to nigella lawson https://t.co/RizUhzQ79L — cam (@camhty) December 25, 2018

Imagine having an ego big enough to try and tell @Nigella_Lawson how to cook https://t.co/fVzhgRYe5U — Tom️‍ (@TomHulme79) December 24, 2018

Hahaa. The Queen takes the man to the cleaners for questioning her recipe! https://t.co/P1G1olyuMK — Will Not Move On (@DesiPKKA) December 25, 2018

One Twitter user, Carol Bartle, pointed out that it wasn’t mansplaining at all, it was …

Hamsplaining!

Congratulations, Carol, you’ve levelled up on Twitter.

