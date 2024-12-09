RFK Jr. is dredging up the thoroughly debunked ‘link’ between the MMR vaccine and autism – 14 sick burns

US donald trump RFK Jr.

From the former and future President who brought you ‘Can they somehow get bleach into people to kill Covid?’ and ‘Let’s all take horse medicine’ comes yet another anti-science take – but this time, he has a partner in crime.

The comments made during Trump’s Meet the Press interview on NBC led a lot of people to point out what has been common knowledge for anyone with half an eye on the news.

Scientists have already investigated this. The result? The doctor pushing this junk science had his license revoked for spreading deadly lies about vaccines. [image or embed] — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran.com) December 8, 2024 at 8:41 PM

Kristen Welker: Do you want to see childhood vaccines eliminated? Trump: If they’re dangerous for the children. If you take a look at autism – go back 25 years, autism was almost non-existent, it was one out of a hundred thousand, and now it’s close to one out of a hundred.

Liver transplant surgeon Andrew Wakefield was struck off after claiming to have found a link between the combined MMR vaccine and the onset of autism, despite no such result being proven in his study of 12 children. The row about his claims saw a massive drop in vaccine uptake, believed to have directly resulted in a spike in measles, mumps and German measles.

It later emerged that Wakefield had been paid almost half a million pounds to carry out the research by lawyers preparing a legal case against manufacturers of the MMR vaccine, and that those lawyers had recruited several of the families involved in the study.

The top scientists in the field have discredited Wakefield’s claims, but if Trump, RFK Jr. and Dr Oz are on the case, we’re sure they’ll get to the truth.

via GIPHY

The collective facepalm reverberated across the internet.

1.

Why stop there? Let’s bring back the four humors. Let’s get in to why maggots spontaneously form in rotten flesh. Let’s drill in to heads to let the demons (or brainworms) out. [image or embed] — Sooz Kempner (@soozuk.bsky.social) December 8, 2024 at 4:48 PM

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Does he want to work a shift & deal with the results of his anti-vax research? I think not. Nurses & physicians won’t stand for BS.

How about a retrospective study on how many people died as a result of his hydroxychloroquine advice? He might find actual data there..

www.nbcnews.com/politics/don… [image or embed] — Justin Gill (@justin-gill.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 6:04 AM

7.

8.

9.

10.

Congrats to the anti-vacs crowd. May polio find you a welcoming host. — Stephen Tracey (@stephentracey.bsky.social) December 8, 2024 at 4:15 PM

11.

RFK Jr fell for bad science years ago and cannot admit he’s wrong. Fluoride is fine. Vaccines don’t cause autism. He got duped a long time ago and just can’t admit he was wrong. — Pqsheedy (@pqsheedy.bsky.social) December 1, 2024 at 8:42 PM

12.

13.

Part of me is hoping they do another investigation only because I enjoy nothing more than a disappointed conspiracy theorist. [image or embed] — Graeme Swanson (@swansonian.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 7:59 AM

14.

RFK Jr is not a fucking doctor JFC this is Olympic levels of stupid — Andrea Kuszewski (@andreakuszewski.bsky.social) December 8, 2024 at 9:04 PM

Perhaps Elon Musk and D.O.G.E. might want a word.

RFK Jr. wants to spend HHS resources looking into whether vaccines cause autism. We know they don’t. Isn’t that contradictory to the stated mission of the Department of Government Efficiency? — Krampuschak (@kolchak.bsky.social) December 8, 2024 at 6:43 PM

READ MORE

People are wondering what RFK Jr. will confess to next, after his bizarre bear story – 17 freaky favourites

Source Ben Goggin Image Freepik Screengrab