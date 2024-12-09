Politics donald trump michel barnier

The look on Michel Barnier’s face as he greets (kind of) Donald Trump speaks for the world

John Plunkett. Updated December 9th, 2024

Donald Trump was in Paris for the magnificent re-opening of Notre Dame five years after that catastrophic fire, and very impressive it was too (not Trump, the cathedral).

We mention it because of this exchange between the once (and future) US president and (soon to be former) French prime minister, Michel Barnier, who so comprehensively schooled David Davis and all those others during the Brexit negotiations,

Trump threw a glance towards the outgoing French PM, and it’s fair to say Barnier wasn’t smiling back.

Ooof.

Water off a Trump’s back, obviously.

To conclude …

And the joke, alas, is on the rest of the world.

READ MORE

Lee Anderson wasn’t happy this woman suggested they have more to deal with than men and his jaw-dropping response got him owned into next year

Source @JenniferJS_