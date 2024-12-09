Politics donald trump michel barnier
The look on Michel Barnier’s face as he greets (kind of) Donald Trump speaks for the world
Donald Trump was in Paris for the magnificent re-opening of Notre Dame five years after that catastrophic fire, and very impressive it was too (not Trump, the cathedral).
We mention it because of this exchange between the once (and future) US president and (soon to be former) French prime minister, Michel Barnier, who so comprehensively schooled David Davis and all those others during the Brexit negotiations,
Trump threw a glance towards the outgoing French PM, and it’s fair to say Barnier wasn’t smiling back.
Tension between Donald Trump and Michel Barnier
At the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris pic.twitter.com/FwxYpqhDNw
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 7, 2024
Ooof.
I LOVE THIS! It fills my soul with Schadenfreude! https://t.co/MYaWWYDGXM
— Annie van Leur (@AnnevanLeur) December 8, 2024
Michel Barnier packs a world of revulsion and derision into a single glance at Trump at the Notre Dame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/vOejG7yypv
— Jennifer Stewart (@JenniferJS_) December 7, 2024
The woman sitting next to him looks as if she’s got a nasty smell under her nose.
— Ann Miles (@AnnMile71721158) December 7, 2024
Trump creates unease wherever he goes…
— Jane Slade Kata (@JaneSladeKata) December 7, 2024
They hate him as much as we do. https://t.co/mQLzTGINgL
— Foghorn Leghorn1357 (@leghorn1357) December 8, 2024
Barnier knows an asshole when he sees one … had plenty of practice with Brexit … https://t.co/qV86N6q5Mq
— Mike McNulty ✊ (@bankaudits1) December 7, 2024
Water off a Trump’s back, obviously.
Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the shortest-serving prime minister of France.
— Lafayette Lee (@Partisan_O) December 8, 2024
To conclude …
the whole world thinks we're a joke and i don't blame them https://t.co/g3y3E6xC2U
— kiana (@kianaswervee) December 9, 2024
And the joke, alas, is on the rest of the world.
